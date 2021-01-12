KVD Vegan Beauty Announces Launch of Limited-Edition Tattoo Liner with Global Organization, Girl Up

Girl Up is working toward a world where girls have equal value, access, and opportunities to reach their fullest potential. The leadership development initiative's programming helps position girls to be leaders across industries where women are underrepresented. Girl Up's programs have impacted the lives of more than 75,000 girls in nearly 125 countries. With more than 4,000 Girl Up Clubs mobilizing around gender equality issues affecting their communities, the Girl Up movement is a catalyst for global change.

The limited-edition vegan Tattoo Liner will keep the same award-winning, high-pigment, smudge-resistant formula with all-day-long wear, but feature an all new look of fire engine red packaging. Still featuring an ultra-precise brush tip for easy application, anyone will be able to create any look imaginable on every eye shape making Tattoo Liner the perfect tool for everyone, from beginners to pros.

The Limited-Edition Tattoo Liner will be available starting January 12th, 2021. KVD Vegan Beauty's entire collection of products is vegan, completely free of animal-derived ingredients, and never tested on animals. KVD Vegan Beauty makes it easier than ever for all beauty gurus and empowering individuals to make empathetic choices without sacrificing bold, beautiful pigment and everlasting wear in their beauty routines!

KVD VEGAN BEAUTY is an iconic, global, pioneer and unique in its offer of a full assortment of high-performance, 100% vegan and cruelty-free beauty products. We disrupted the industry since the brand's debut in 2008. Today, we are 100% owned and operated by Kendo Brands, have more than 250 innovative products in every category, hundreds of awards and we're distributed in 36 countries around the world. Our retailers proudly include ULTA Beauty, Sephora, Sephora inside JC Penney, Boots and Debenhams in the UK and Ireland and www.kvdveganbeauty.com // We fiercely believe in cat eyes for all.

Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through our programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach tens of thousands of girls around the world, and build community-based movements.

Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.

SOURCE KVD Vegan Beauty