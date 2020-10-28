KVD Vegan Beauty Goes Big on World Vegan Day November 1st with Exclusive Offers at Ulta Beauty, Super Sweeps and More

ULTA X KVD VEGAN BEAUTY WORLD VEGAN DAY 5x LOYALTY POINTS OFFER

For the first-time ever, Ulta Beauty Ultamate Rewards Members can earn extra loyalty points on World Vegan Day. The exclusive offer allows all members to score five times the loyalty points by purchasing KVD Vegan Beauty products on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 in store and at ulta.com, starting at 12 AM CST. Just activate the offer in the Ulta Beauty app, email or ulta.com/rewards. Join Ultamate Rewards for free at the following link and start earning points today: https://www.ulta.com/myaccount/learnmore_template.jsp?page=benefits

"World Vegan Day is an incredibly important, iconic moment to celebrate all things vegan with our consumers and retail partners. We are especially over-the-moon that Ulta Beauty is offering five times the loyalty points to Ultamate Rewards members who purchase any KVD VB products,"said Kelly Coller, VP of Global Integrated Marketing at KVD Vegan Beauty. "Our makeup is made with love, not animals, and we are very proud to be a key member of the newly launched Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty program. We are thrilled to introduce our 'vegan super sweeps' throughout the day to celebrate with like-minded vegan brands and products, along with all our favorite KVD Vegan Beauty products. It's sure to be a very special day!"

KVD VEGAN BEAUTY VEGAN SUPER SWEEPS ON INSTAGRAM @ KVDVEGANBEAUTY

Beyond Ulta Beauty Ultamate Rewards members, followers of KVD Vegan Beauty Instagram can enter five "vegan super sweeps" on the brand's page throughout the day. Each bundle features KVD Vegan Beauty products plus other favorite vegan partners. Each covetable bundle is valued at a minimum of $700. Be sure to follow @KVDVeganBeauty for a chance to win amazing fashion, beauty and lifestyle brand bundles, including Dr. Martens iconic Vegan Boots.

Ulta Beauty Vegan Friends Bundle featuring products from Truly (@trulybeauty), AG Hair (@aghair), Pinrose (@pinrosescents), and Ella + Mila (@ellmila) – live at 9am EST .





featuring products from Truly (@trulybeauty), AG Hair (@aghair), Pinrose (@pinrosescents), and Ella + Mila (@ellmila) – live at . Premium Vegan Beauty Bundle featuring products from OLEHENRIKSEN (@olehenriksen) and Ellis Brooklyn (@ellisbrooklyn) – live at 12pm EST .





featuring products from OLEHENRIKSEN (@olehenriksen) and (@ellisbrooklyn) – live at . Vegan Favorites Bundle featuring products from Maya's Cookies (@mayascookiessandiego), Angels Skates (@angels.skates), Pearnova (@pearnova), and Black Girl Sunscreen (@blackgirlsunscreen) – live at 3pm EST .





featuring products from Maya's Cookies (@mayascookiessandiego), Angels Skates (@angels.skates), Pearnova (@pearnova), and Black Girl Sunscreen (@blackgirlsunscreen) – live at . GTFO It's Vegan Bundle featuring a gift card to GTFO It's Vegan (@gtfoitsvegan) for $500 – live at 6pm EST .





featuring a gift card to GTFO It's Vegan (@gtfoitsvegan) for – live at . Vegan Fashion Bundle featuring Dr. Martens (@drmartensofficial) – live at 9pm EST .

KVDVEGANBEAUTY.COM LIMITED-EDITION ARTIST PINS + NEW ABOUT VEGAN PAGE

On KVDVeganBeauty.com, the brand will offer a limited-edition gift featuring four collectable Pintrill jacket pins designed by artist Ana Strumpf exclusively created for KVD Vegan Beauty, which includes a lipstick, vegan heart, lips and eyes with eyeliner. The GWP is available November 1st to 2nd with a $75 purchase while supplies last.

Lastly, to provide more clarity, transparency and further educate consumers about KVD Vegan Beauty products and point of view, the brand has added a new page to its website called "Why Vegan." The page details specifics on formulas, ingredients included and excluded, how vegan can still mean high-performance and high-pigment, and why the brand is proudly vegan forever. https://www.kvdveganbeauty.com/search?cgid=why-vegan

ABOUT KVD VEGAN BEAUTY

KVD VEGAN BEAUTY is an iconic, global, pioneer and unique in its offer of a full assortment of high-performance, 100% vegan and cruelty-free beauty products. We disrupted the industry since the brand's debut in 2008. Today, we are 100% owned and operated by Kendo Brands, have more than 250 innovative products in every category, hundreds of awards and we're distributed in 36 countries around the world. Our retailers proudly include ULTA Beauty, Sephora, Sephora inside JC Penney, Boots and Debenhams in the UK and Ireland and www.kvdveganbeauty.com // We fiercely believe in cat eyes for all.

