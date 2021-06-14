KVK is pleased to announce the appointment of Ram Kamineni as Chief Operating Officer

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KVK-Tech, Inc. (KVK) and its affiliate Penn Life Sciences, Inc. (PLS) have announced that they have appointed Ram Kamineni as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 8, 2021.

Mr. Kamineni brings more than 38 years of pharma industry experience to the company. He most recently served as the SVP, Head of Global Operations for Jubilant Pharma. Prior to that, he served as VP, Head of Global OSD Manufacturing Strategy for Mylan. He also had several roles including Novartis, Patheon, and Merck Generics.

Mr. Kamineni will bring his diverse experience which includes: manufacturing and packaging of oral solids and liquids, sterile injectables (Liquid, Lyo, PFS, ampoules etc.,) transdermal formulations, respiratory dosage forms (pMDIs, DPIs and nebules), Radio Pharmaceuticals and API manufacturing.

KVK and PLS CEO, Anthony Tabasso said, "We are extremely pleased and excited to welcome Ram as our Chief Operating Officer. With his unique experience and hands-on leadership philosophy, he is an excellent fit. We are confident Ram's knowledge and expertise will further advance our goal to establish our company as a leader in the generics industry. I look forward to working closely with him as we build on our strong foundation to drive sustainable growth, with an emphasis on quality and compliance."

Mr. Kamineni said, "With its exciting goals and compelling strategy, I believe KVK and PLS are well-positioned for generational success."

About KVK-Tech

KVK is a leader in the development and manufacture of high-quality, FDA-approved medicines that address unmet patient needs. Founded in 2004, the company takes pride in its ability to advance medical care and offer low-cost alternatives in response to today's healthcare challenges. All of KVK's products are made in the U.S.A. in state-of-the-art facilities in Newtown, PA. The company is committed to maintaining its entire business operations in America, as it continues to build strong, lasting relationships with the nation's largest pharmacy chains, wholesalers and distributors.

About Penn Life Sciences

KVK is proud to announce its new affiliate company, Penn Life Sciences, PLS. With a large scale, high-capacity, sterile manufacturing plant based in Langhorne, PA, PLS hopes to add domestic manufacturing capacity to the US supply chain for sterile injectables and ophthalmics.

