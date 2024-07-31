KVK Tech's Lomaira has successfully completed registration in Mexico through its partner Medix

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KVK Tech, Inc. (KVK), a leading American developer, manufacturer, and marketer of FDA-approved pharmaceuticals today announced the successful registration of Lomaira™ (phentermine hydrochloride USP) 8 mg tablets, CIV in Mexico. This registration is the result of a strategic partnership with Productos Medix S.A. de C.V. ("Medix"), a leader in pharmaceutical obesity products in Mexico. The licensing agreement awarded Medix a license for the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of Lomaira in Mexico.

Lomaira is an appetite suppressant available by prescription only and used for a short period of time for weight reduction in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more or 27 or more with a weight-related condition such as controlled high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol. BMI measures the amount of fat in the body based on height and weight and is measured in kg/m2. Lomaira should be used together with increased physical activity and a reduced-calorie diet. Please see full prescribing information for Lomaira at www.lomaira.com.

"According to the WHO, Mexico has the 2nd highest prevalence of Overweight and Obesity worldwide. At Medix, we continue to innovate with solutions to treat the burden of the disease, and its negative impact on the quality of life of people living with Obesity. Our extensive portfolio continues to innovate with options like Lomaira, to support our vision." Statement by Gerardo de Eguiluz, Sr Dir Business Development Medix

"We're thrilled for Medix to launch Lomaira in Mexico and help tackle the unmet needs in the global obesity epidemic," said Kiran Vepuri, Vice President of Business Development at KVK. "Obesity is not just an American problem and we aspire to help patients worldwide."

Lomaira is a low dose of the #1 prescribed medication for weight loss in the US with over 60 years of real-world experience (phentermine HCl).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Don't take Lomaira™ if you have a history of cardiovascular disease (e.g., coronary artery disease, stroke, arrhythmias, congestive heart failure or uncontrolled high blood pressure); are taking or have taken a monoamine oxidase inhibitor drug (MAOI) within the past 14 days; have overactive thyroid, glaucoma (increased pressure in the eyes), agitation or a history of drug abuse; are pregnant, nursing, or allergic to the sympathomimetic amines such as phentermine or any of the ingredients in Lomaira.

Taking phentermine with other drugs for weight loss is not recommended. Primary pulmonary hypertension (PPH), a rare fatal lung disease, has been reported in patients who had taken a combination of phentermine and fenfluramine or dexfenfluramine for weight loss. The possible association between phentermine use alone and PPH cannot be ruled out. Patients should report immediately if they experience any decrease in the amount of exercise that they can normally tolerate, shortness of breath, chest or heart pain, fainting or swelling in the lower legs.

Serious heart valve problems or disease have been reported in patients taking a combination of phentermine and fenfluramine or dexfenfluramine for weight loss. The possible role of phentermine has not been established, therefore the possibility of an association between heart valve disease and the use of phentermine alone cannot be ruled out.

If your body becomes adjusted to the maximum dose of phentermine so that its effects are experienced less strongly, the maximum dose should not be exceeded in an attempt to increase the effect.

Caution is advised while engaging in potentially hazardous activity such as driving or operating machinery while taking phentermine. Phentermine has the potential to be abused. Keep Lomaira in a safe place to prevent theft, accidental overdose, misuse or abuse. Using alcohol with phentermine may result in an adverse drug reaction.

Phentermine can cause an increase in blood pressure. Tell your doctor if you have high blood pressure, even if it's mild. If you are taking medicines for type 2 diabetes, your doctor may have to adjust these medicines while taking phentermine.

Some side effects of phentermine that have been reported include pulmonary hypertension, valvular heart disease, palpitations, increased heart rate or blood pressure, insomnia, restlessness, dry mouth, diarrhea, constipation and changes in sexual drive. These are not all of the potential side effects of phentermine. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

To report negative side effects of prescription drugs, contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch.

See Full Prescribing Information at www.lomaira.com.

About KVK Tech

KVK is a leader in the development and manufacture of high-quality, FDA-approved medicines that address unmet patient needs. Founded in 2004, KVK takes pride in its ability to advance medical care and offer low-cost alternatives in response to today's healthcare challenges. All of KVK's products are made in the U.S.A. in a state-of-the-art facility in Newtown, PA. KVK is committed to maintaining its entire business operations in America, as it continues to build strong, lasting relationships with the nation's largest pharmacy chains, wholesalers and distributors.

