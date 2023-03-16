KVL International Signs Chicago Music Artist Booman Forever to First of its Kind Sponsorship Deal

Deal marks the first time a minority-owned cannabis management company signs a recording artist to a multi-platform support arrangement

CHICAGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KVL International (www.kvlinternational.com), a leading minority-owned cannabis-centric brand management and production company founded and headquartered in Chicago, announced it has signed a sponsorship deal with well-known musical artist, Booman Forever.

KVL will involve Booman in many aspects of the companies it owns and/or partners with, including: The 1937 Group, Kush League, The Open Stage Festival, and The Weed Label.

Unlike many other "celebrity-endorsed" cannabis brands that are often nothing more than a licensing deal to use a famous person's name and image on a label, the KVL/Booman relationship will include concert promotions, clothing and apparel selections, a custom cannabis strain drop, and general artist support.

Alex Al-Sabah, Co-Founder and CEO of KVL International, said that musical artists – especially those of color – have often been marginalized by traditional record labels. His goal with The Weed Label is to leverage the company's cannabis footprint, along with various other business ventures, to help empower artists and create greater collective platform nationally."

"As the first minority-owned cannabis management company in Illinois, our mission is to make sure that the artist always comes first," Al-Sabah said. "We are an authentic partner, headquartered here on the South side of Chicago, doing things that traditional record labels would not attempt due to their corporate ownership," he added. "We are different. We aren't just a record label... we are a support system."

Booman describes his journey as, "built from the ground up." He said Chicago is a tough place to break a record. "For a big city, we don't have a lot of support for our musical artists," he said.

So Booman got resourceful. He makes his own tracks and does most of his own production.

"The city left me no other choice but to be more than what I thought I was," Booman said. "I know a lot of people can relate to that feeling."

Booman said he is excited about working with KVL because "they understand being the underdog." He also said he is looking forward to developing his own signature strain.

"The right flower can make the artistic process soar," Booman said. "I want to develop a euphoric and energetic hybrid strain that will light up music – whether you are creating, participating, or just listening."

Al-Sabah, who has over 20-years experience in the cannabis industry, said he is grateful to be working with someone as talented as Booman.

"Booman is an incredibly dynamic musical artist. We are going to do great things here in the city of Chicago," he said. "This is the first of many exciting developments to come."

In celebration of this formal partnership, KVL will be hosting a Launch Party at the Open Stage Festival – Season 2 Kick-off on March 21st. Tickets can be located here on Eventbrite.

