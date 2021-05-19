KW Miller Announces Florida Infrastructure Development Plan (IDP) to Address Systemic Toxic Water Problems

STUART, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KW Miller announced today his Phase II Plans to Convert Florida's Five (5) Water Management Districts into individual Regulated Utilities to address to address the protracted water crisis. This follows on from prior announced Phase I plan to convert the outdated South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) into a Regulated Utility.

1,000 Americans Move to Florida every day Florida Water Management Districts

"Florida residents have suffered from toxic water for far too long. Florida is thirty years (30) behind on water and sewage treatment facilities, new pipelines, new storage, and filtration basin construction and refurbishments. Florida has a massive water pollution problem, the majority of which is untreated brown water and raw sewage, flowing into our rivers and estuaries. It is time for the Infrastructure professionals to take over," Miller said.

Under the conversions, each of Florida's Water Management Districts (WMD) would be converted to regulated utilities and come under the oversight of the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC). The following is his statement on the expanded plan. The plan would require approval from the FPSC and State legislators.

"The WMD's have all outgrown their dated 'Taxing Agency Structure' and require comprehensive restructurings. Additionally, they have been completely captured by outside special interest groups, which has completely crippled all efforts to address Florida's critically needed water infrastructure build out requirements," Miller added.

As previously announced, the Phase I conversion will focus on the excessively political South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), which has it has become one of the largest water management systems in the United States, which includes managing the regional water supply, improving water quality in addition to assisting in the restoration of the Everglades, Kissimmee River, and protecting coastal estuaries.

For more information on the Phase I conversion of SFWMD see the following link:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kw-miller-announces-plan-to-convert-the-south-florida-water-management-district-to-an-investor-owned-utility-301291664.html

About KW Miller

Mr. Miller is a senior business leader in the capital markets, energy and infrastructure sectors with over 30 years of combined expertise. He advises, restructures, invests and holds board positions on infrastructure, energy and industrial companies. He Specializes in extremely complex utility restructurings, recapitalization, financing and construction of infrastructure assets.

Source:

KW Miller

CRO Advisors

[email protected]

(202) 495-1505

SOURCE KW Miller