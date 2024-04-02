KW Rastall Oil Leads New Jersey in Sustainable Fuel Revolution with Introduction of Neste MY Renewable Diesel

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move for New Jersey's energy and transportation sectors, KW Rastall Oil proudly announces that beginning April 17, 2024, it will become the first company in the state to offer Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ , a renewable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) that is chemically identical to fossil diesel. This pioneering initiative underscores KWR's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and providing customers with cleaner energy alternatives.

KW Rastall Oil (KWR) has partnered with Diesel Direct , the largest distributor of renewable diesel in the country, to supply and brand its cardlock facility. This partnership launches the first retail truck stop in New Jersey equipped to offer Neste MY Renewable Diesel. Diesel Direct is thrilled to support this venture, marking a significant milestone in the availability and distribution of renewable fuels in the region.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable raw materials. The use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel can reduce GHG emissions by up to 75%* over the fuel's life cycle compared to fossil diesel, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future. It delivers strong performance compared to fossil diesel, and since it is a "drop-in" solution, no modifications to existing diesel engines and fueling infrastructure are needed to make the switch.

KWRs decision to introduce Neste MY Renewable Diesel aligns with its mission to lead by example in the transition towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel landscape. "Our commitment to sustainability and innovation is at the core of everything we do," said David Rosenburgh, President of KWR. "Offering Neste MY Renewable Diesel allows us to make a significant impact on reducing carbon emissions in New Jersey while providing our customers with a superior, drop-in replacement of traditional fossil diesel."

Neste MY Renewable Diesel not only offers environmental benefits but also provides operational advantages for businesses and consumers alike. Its compatibility with existing diesel engines and infrastructure means that customers can make a seamless switch to renewable diesel, without additional investment in new technology or equipment.

KWR is making Neste MY Renewable Diesel accessible to a wide range of customers, including fleet operators, transport companies, and individual consumers. The fuel will be available at KWR's retail fueling station in North Brunswick, its other NJ dispatch centers and through direct delivery services to fleets, job sites, tanks, and businesses.

KWR invites businesses and consumers in New Jersey to join them in making a positive environmental impact by choosing cleaner fuels, such as renewable diesel. This initiative is a step towards reducing the state's carbon footprint and advancing towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

KWR (Rastall Oil) is a leading provider of fuel services in New Jersey, known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental sustainability. With a history of nearly 50 years of fueling, KWR is dedicated to meeting the energy needs of today while planning for the energy solutions of tomorrow.

