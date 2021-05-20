Kwai becomes the first social network in history to sponsor the CONMEBOL America's Cup

Inspired by the passion that football arouses, during the three weeks of the competition, Kwai will organize numerous in-app events , so that all users of the platform will be able to participate in 15 # DesafíosCopa, in which numerous activities with celebrities will be held. Also, some of the challenges will be via livestreaming and all users will be able to earn money and incentives for participating and being active in the referral program.

"We are very proud to partner with CONMEBOL in the framework of the development of this important competition. This sponsorship occurs at a key moment for the brand in the region, and we will soon begin to promote a specialized program to develop and promote sports content creators in Latin America. From now on, we can all be the lens of the other side of the games and go beyond the 90 minutes, which is inspiring and mind-blowing. We want to highlight the passion and vibrant spirit of Latin American soccer", said Kai Shao, General Manager of Kwai Latin America.

This partnership seeks to revolutionize the way of experiencing the celebration of football from a distance. Thus, all users and football fans will be able to exploit their creativity, share their passion and their shouts to the rhythm of the singing of a goal.

Official accounts from KWAI for the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021

All Kwai users will be able to access the official account @CONMEBOLlCopaAmerica and @CopaAméricaBR where exclusive and unique content from the organizer will be generated, to see each play of the event from another perspective. There the official music of the tournament will be shared, what the official ball will be like, a start countdown will be carried out, the opening ceremony, behind the scenes from the dressing rooms, press conferences, fan celebrations, daily news, live streamings (as part of the new functionality of the application), among others. Added to this, is the creation of the @KwaiFutbol and @KwaiEmCampo account, in which complementary content about this sport and the region's celebration of soccer will be generated.

Throughout the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021, soccer fans, regardless of the country where they are, will be able to witness the moments off the field of the National Teams, in order to enjoy the most emotional seconds of the tournament with their favorite players.

"It is the first time that CONMEBOL will celebrate an association of this scope through a digital entertainment platform. We are very excited and expectant for the possibility of reaching millions of Latin American users through Kwai and that they also reach us with content never seen before", expressed Juan Emilio Roa, Commercial and Marketing Director of CONMEBOL. "We know that football is not only experienced on the field, but also on social networks, especially in this time of sanitary restrictions. That is why we will be working on exclusive content in Kwai so that fans can enjoy every moment of the tournament, as if they were there".

With a $10 million investment, Kwai launches Sports Creators Program

With the Sports Creators Program , Kwai is committed to encourage and develop sports content creators, who will be able to grow hand in hand with Kwai. This is why the application will invest US $10 million to support sports creators throughout the region, through a program that offers specialized workshops for the creation of content, as well as guidance and support from a team of experts in the field. As an important incentive, creators will be able to monetize their content.

"Sports content is among the most sought after by users of social networks. We believe that in the region there are still many opportunities to help creators to professionalize their productions, so within the framework of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 we will launch an incentive and training program for creators in the field of sports content", said Arturo Martínez, General Manager for Kwai Spanish Speaking Latam.

Kwai promotes a social network of short videos that transcends instant trends and encourages real moments of happiness in the daily routine of real people, which is why users find authentic stories in the app, as well as a community with which they connect and relate quickly.

About Kwai

Kwai is a short video app developed by Kuaishou Technology, a technology company focused on developing content sharing platforms where content creation, distribution and discoveries are quick and easy, as well as inclusive and diverse. Its technology offers users a highly personalized experience and encourages members of all communities to create and discover content of dynamic value. More information at www.kwai.com and @kwai_latam .

Kwai is available on the App Store and on Google Play.

About CONMEBOL Copa América Argentina-Colombia 2021

The 47th edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world will be played in two host countries (Argentina and Colombia) between 10 participating teams, the tournament does not change its format and will be played in cities located in the extreme North and South of our continent. They are the 10 South American member countries of CONMEBOL (Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela), who will participate in this competition. Nine FIFA World Cup titles and some of the world's biggest football stars will gather on the pitch to play the 28 games of this edition, from June 13 to July 10. The opening match will be played in Buenos Aires, while the grand finale will take place in the Colombian city of Barranquilla.

#VibraElContinente (The continent vibrates)

The CONMEBOL Copa América has an incredible power, it can make everything move, it makes emotions vibrate and hearts exalt. It makes the flags, the nets wave, the stands, the stadiums shake. Its history makes the entire continent fill with pride, that our football throbs with a single force. This competition has the power to bring out our best version to define who we are as South Americans: soccer, history, joy and passion. #VibraElContinente @copaamerica

