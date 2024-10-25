Kwalu Introduces the Alesso Bed

Kwalu

Oct 25, 2024, 16:02 ET

Advancing Fall Management with Comfort in Every Detail

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwalu, a leader in innovative furniture solutions for senior living and healthcare environments, is proud to announce the launch of the Alesso Bed—a product designed to enhance both comfort and safety in resident care.

The Alesso Bed lowers to just 4 inches from the floor, minimizing fall impact and velocity.
Alesso raises to nursing height making resident care easier for the caregiver.
In senior care, fall management is not just a priority - it's essential. The Alesso Bed lowers the risk of falls by up to 77% through its floor-level capability, which reduces the velocity and impact of falls. With the bed able to lower to just 4 inches from the ground, it offers an added layer of protection, significantly improving safety outcomes in care environments.

"We've designed the Alesso Bed to provide not only safety but also comfort in every detail," said Nick Peters, Vice President of Sales. "Its low height helps prevent falls, but we've also ensured that the design supports both residents and caregivers by providing intuitive controls and a modern aesthetic that integrates seamlessly into any space."

Thoughtfully designed with caregivers in mind, the bed also raises to nursing height, making resident care easier and more efficient. By blending comfort and functionality, Kwalu continues to create safer, more nurturing environments, improving care quality and offering peace of mind for caregivers.

For more information on the Alesso Bed and Kwalu's senior living solutions, please visit www.kwalu.com.

About Kwalu:
At Kwalu, we craft nurturing environments that inspire care, comfort and connection in healthcare and senior living.

SOURCE Kwalu

