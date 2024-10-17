Kwalu Unveils Ellie Designed by Von Robinson

New Recliner Set to Transform Patient Care Through Design and Connection

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwalu is introducing the Ellie Recliner, a patient recliner designed to enhance the experience of healthcare environments by prioritizing dignity, intuitive use, and holistic well-being. Designed by Von Robinson of Play Orbit Studio, the Ellie Recliner is crafted to bring warmth and connection into traditionally sterile settings.

"Recliners are typically designed to fit the context of the patient room, which is hard, shiny, and clinical—everything that we human beings aren't. So, we used a lot of soft curves. We're made of curves, nature's made of curves, and curves help healing. It's about establishing a nonverbal communication between the person and the object. The Ellie Recliner becomes something you aspire to be in," said Von Robinson, the designer behind the Ellie Recliner.

The Ellie Recliner features gentle curves and a non-medical aesthetic, inviting engagement and delivering comfort for patients, care partners, and clinicians. This thoughtfully designed recliner supports the holistic needs of everyone in the healthcare setting, nurturing both physical and emotional well-being.

"Ellie is designed to enhance patient comfort and support nurturing environments in healthcare," said David Carlson, VP Product Development at Kwalu. "By addressing the emotional, cognitive, and physical needs of patients, the Ellie Recliner contributes to a more supportive and holistic care experience."

The Ellie Recliner aligns with Kwalu's mission to craft environments that inspire care, comfort and connection. With its thoughtful design and focus on holistic care, Ellie aims to set a new standard for patient recliners in healthcare settings.

About Kwalu:

At Kwalu, we craft nurturing environments that inspire care, comfort and connection in healthcare and senior living.

About Von Robinson:

Von Robinson is an award-winning American industrial designer and founder of Play Orbit Studio, acclaimed for his insight-driven, and poetic healthcare and high-end products for esteemed global brands, including Moroso, Kwalu, and Estée Lauder. A multi-time recipient of the Best of NeoCon Gold and Nightingale awards, Robinson is a sought-after speaker on healthcare design and design-thinking, lecturing at prominent institutions and events worldwide, such as Mayo Transform, ICFF and the Medical World Americas (MWA).

SOURCE Kwalu