Kwalu Wins Nightingale Award for Protea at 2024 HCD Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwalu is proud to announce that its Protea material has been awarded the prestigious Nightingale Gold for Surfacing Materials and Finishes at the 2024 Healthcare Design (HCD) Conference in Indianapolis. Named after the resilient Protea flower, a symbol of strength and transformation, Protea is an innovative, non-porous surface material that combines elegance with durability, making it ideal for healthcare environments.

Designed to outperform traditional surfaces, Protea is moisture-impervious, capable of withstanding rigorous cleaning without losing its finish. This long-lasting material not only reduces maintenance costs but also supports infection control, keeping healthcare spaces both clean and welcoming.

The Nightingale Awards, recognized as the industry's top program for honoring products that improve the healthcare-built environment, are named after Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of modern nursing and a champion of improved hospital care during the 1800s. Entries are judged on several criteria, including their contribution to healing environments, aesthetics, innovation, and impact on clinical or operational outcomes.

"We are incredibly proud that Protea has received this prestigious recognition," said Dan Davidenko, CEO of Kwalu. "This award underscores our commitment to designing furniture that supports holistic well-being. Protea's innovation is at the heart of our products, exemplifying how thoughtful design can elevate the healthcare experience for patients, caregivers, and clinicians alike."

About Kwalu

At Kwalu, we craft nurturing environments that inspire care, comfort and connection in healthcare and senior living. Kwalu.com

