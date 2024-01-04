Kwame Alexander's The Crossover Wins Emmy® Award for Outstanding Young Teen Series

Disney+ Series Based on Best-Selling, Award-Winning Novel by Executive Producer and Showrunner Kwame Alexander

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crossover Disney+ series, based on the Newbery-Medal winning novel by #1 New York Times bestselling author Kwame Alexander, won the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Young Teen Series. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the winners of the 2nd Annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards on Sunday, December 17, 2023, during ceremonies held at the historic Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and aired live on The Emmys® apps.

"This wasn't a dream come true, because it was never even a dream. I've just always wanted to write books that inspired and entertained, and to do the same in Television. Our team put heart and soul into this show, and this just feels real good," said Alexander, who served as Executive Producer, Showrunner, and Writer on the series and accepted the award on behalf of the producers, cast, and crew.

The Crossover, which premiered on Disney+ in April 2023, was produced in partnership with LeBron James' SpringHill Company and Big Sea Entertainment, Kwame Alexander's production company that is dedicated to creating innovative, highly original children's and family entertainment.

In addition to Alexander, the Executive Producer team includes Maverick Carter, Daveed Diggs, Kimberly Ann Harrison, Todd Harthan, Jamal Henderson, LeBron James, Damani Johnson, Jay Marcus, Erin O'Malley, Robert Prinz, Bob Teitel, George Tillman, Jr., and Lezlie Wills, along with Co-Executive Producer Valerie C. Woods, Supervising Producer Ali Kinney, and Producer Marsha L. Swinton.

