Kwame Christian Joins Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP's Business Law Group

"We are thrilled to have Kwame as a new member of our team. His diverse professional background, negotiation expertise and energy will strengthen our service to clients and business professionals in the community. We are excited and proud to add such a dynamic professional to CPM," said Bryan Hogue, Managing Partner and Co-chair of the Business Law Group at CPM .

Bestselling author and speaker Kwame Christian is the Founder of the American Negotiation Institute (ANI) , where he is a subject matter expert in the fields of negotiation and conflict resolution. Kwame has conducted workshops and is a highly sought-after national keynote speaker. He's also the host of the Negotiate Anything Podcast . With over 2 million downloads, listeners in over 180 countries, and over 300 five star reviews, it's the most popular negotiation podcast in the world.

Before joining CPM Kwame ran his own firm, The Christian Law Office, LLC, which focused on business law and alternative dispute resolution. In addition to expanding legal services to his law firm clients by joining the full-service firm of CPM, Kwame looks forward to working with existing CPM clients in his role with ANI.

Kwame received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Public Policy from The Ohio State University , and his Juris Doctorate from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law . He also serves as an adjunct professor for Otterbein University's MBA program , as well as The Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law dispute resolution program.

A commitment to community involvement spans Kwame's professional life, including volunteering and service with the United Way of Central Ohio , the Legal Aid Society of Columbus , the Columbus Urban League and Women for Economic and Leadership Development .

About CPM

Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP has been providing legal excellence to businesses, families and individuals for over 50 years. CPM is a trusted partner through complex business and personal circumstances. The attorneys at CPM provide skilled guidance in the areas of Banking & Finance, Business Services & Transactions, Employment, Family Wealth & Estate Planning, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Litigation, Municipal, Non-Profit Services, Probate, Real Estate, Securities and Taxation.

Media contact: Vanessa Botts, (614) 628-0814, [email protected]

SOURCE Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP

Related Links

http://cpmlaw.com

