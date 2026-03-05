Kwench Juice Franchises Available, A Refreshingly Healthy Opportunity

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwench Juice Café is proud to announce today that they are currently offering franchises to qualified candidates. Chosen applicants will get the opportunity to run a franchise with an exceptional business model, extensive training, and consistent ongoing support.

kwench

Kwench Juice Café prides itself on making healthy concoctions that taste great, and also making drinks that make you feel refreshingly healthy. While using the freshest natural ingredients, Kwench Juice Café's priority is keeping your health in mind to ensure that each drink gives your body the boost it needs.

"What sets Kwench Juice Café apart is that we shop locally for fresh ingredients to ensure you won't find a fresher juice or smoothie," says the company's founder Chris Gregoris. "Our main responsibility is providing top quality fresh products and excellent customer service."

The menu at Kwench Juice Café includes: Fresh Raw Juices, Fresh Raw Smoothies & Acai Bowls as it's core menu products. With additional Healthy options that include, salads, soups, wraps, chia puddings, oatmeal cups, energy bites, avocado puddings and many more healthy cafe options.

Currently, Kwench Juice Café has opened locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, Indiana, Georgia and Colorado, with many more under way.

Kwench Juice Café is currently looking to immediately expand its concept throughout North America. The opportunity is ideal for someone who is looking for the chance to become a business owner in the exploding Fresh Juice & Smoothie industry.

The Kwench Juice Café franchise costs $29,500, with the total investment being approximately $98,000 to $280,000 (when you factor in building improvements, lease deposits, equipment, square footage and more).

Franchisees are required to have a net worth of $400,000 and liquidity of $150,000.

Franchisees receive full site selection assistance, lease negotiations, layout & design of their Kwench Juice Café, on-site training, ongoing Support and marketing assistance.

If you interested in learning more about becoming a franchisee, please visit here:

http://kwenchjuicecafe.com.

For serious inquiries, please contact Chris Gregoris, Founder of Kwench Juice Cafe at [email protected] or 857-928-9096.

SOURCE Kwench Juice Franchising Inc.