KWHCoin Becomes Participating Member of the Green Button Data Alliance

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The KWHCoin Renewable Energy Network announces today that it has become a participating member of the Green Button Alliance.

The Green Button Alliance initiative is an industry-led effort to respond to a White House call-to-action to provide electricity customers with easy access to their energy usage data in a consumer-friendly and computer-friendly format. The Green Button also supports natural gas- and water-use data in-addition to electricity. However, the KWHCoin network will focus on the energy usage data of renewable energy sources.

"We are very excited as a team and as a community to become a participating member of the Green Button Alliance," said KWHCoin CEO, Girard Newkirk.

Why is Green Button data access so important?

Awareness: To enable end users to change behaviors associated with usage, those end users must be aware of their patterns of use. To do that, they need access to their usage data. With this access, they can take action to reduce their overall usage. They can determine if solar might be right for them or allow companies and apps to assist in understanding where improvements (e.g., insulation, new appliances, LED lighting) may be able to help them. They can save money where time-of-use (TOU) pricing for electricity provides incentives for off-peak shifting of energy consumption.

Mitigation: Aside from the end users' benefits, there may be societal and environmental benefits to these reductions and peak-shaving actions, where climate-change mitigation starts from measuring one's impact to begin making those changes — whether manually or by automation. Enough collective shifting of use from peak hours of the day may enable a utility to avoid the use of diesel generators to make-up the difference. That may reduce costs for the utility and reduce charges to the end users — all while benefiting the environment.

"The Green Button partnership directly aligns us with core values and mission to empower the edges of the grid (the smaller distributed energy resources like solar panels and electric vehicles) enabling their energy usage data to provide the platform for renewable energy generation and distribution. Our blockchain will leverage this data as a foundation for our ecosystem to deploy the internet of energy and build data footprints for ancillary services in mature markets," said Newkirk.

