KWHCoin Signs MOU with Kenyan Company Nurse In Hand Emergency Response

NIH is leveraging technology to be efficient and effective in responding to road accidents in Kenya, with the possibility to scale up to East and Central Africa and other emerging economies. Through the NIH Emergency Response Web and Mobile solution, an alert is sent from either a mobile phone, or a crash-alert device. This device is fitted in public, private or transit vehicles.

The energy to launch this project will be entirely green from the solar panels that power the containers which will be placed alongside the road to serve as temporary triage/command center to all the vehicles that will be used to transport.

Under the MOU, KWHCoin will support NIH in establishing renewable energy resources for medical stations, develop a token model as a reward for renewable energy generation, and develop a structure for installing energy efficient mobile units throughout Kenya's road network.

"We're excited about the partnership between KWHCoin and the Nurse in Hand Emergency Response Organization. This partnership further supports our goal to become the internet of energy and create a more defined token model for our KWHCoin Network," said Monica Shepard, Project Director, KWHCoin.

KWHCoin is a blockchain-based renewable energy company using a digital currency that converts renewable distributed energy resources to digital tokens The energy generation used to back KWH tokens are generated from numerous renewable energy sources including solar power generators, solar communities, microgrids, electric vehicles, energy storages, wind energy, and hydroelectric power generators. All the energy converted to KWH tokens is generated through 100% clean, renewable energy. Our mission is to lead the change in supplying humanity with clean energy. With support from clean energy advocates, nations, companies and charitable organizations we plan to provide a viable solution for the 1.2 billion people who currently lack access to energy. The Grid will provide 100% clean, renewable energy, direct from solar and distributed energy resources, that access all renewable elements. www.KWHCoin.com

