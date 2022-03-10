KWI Winter Release Delivers Seamless Shopper Experience with Expanded Omnichannel Platform

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KWI, the industry-leading omnichannel solutions provider for retailers, today announced the launch of its Winter Release, adding a slew of new features and capabilities as the business builds on its decades of experience driving transformative innovation for leading retail brands.

Founded in 1985, KWI's omnichannel platform is trusted by top retail brands including Oscar de la Renta, Tom Ford, Pandora, Bluemercury, Dylan's Candy Bar, and Hurley. Its all-in-one solution enables retailers to maximize sales and streamline all aspects of their operations with a single unified omnichannel platform built from the ground up: mobile POS, Merchandising/Inventory Management, eCommerce, CRM, and more.

The Winter Release will build on KWI's proven record of true omnichannel retail innovation, helping brands to:

1) Sell more with:

In-store sign-up for promotions, enabling customers to sign up and earn rewards by scanning in-store and POS QR codes on their own smartphone. By bringing much-loved online promotions into the brick-and-mortar environment, brands can incentivize purchases, drive foot-traffic, and delight their customers.

enabling customers to sign up and earn rewards by scanning in-store and POS QR codes on their own smartphone. By bringing much-loved online promotions into the brick-and-mortar environment, brands can incentivize purchases, drive foot-traffic, and delight their customers. Mobile product discovery, using QR codes that enable customers to quickly browse online, check new arrivals and in-store availability, and more. By blurring the line between online and offline shopping, brands can maximize order value and improve customer experience while easing strain on employees.

using QR codes that enable customers to quickly browse online, check new arrivals and in-store availability, and more. By blurring the line between online and offline shopping, brands can maximize order value and improve customer experience while easing strain on employees. Frictionless digital payments featuring all-new pay-by-link capabilities that enable stores to send payment links to customers' mobile devices even if they aren't in the store, bringing previously online-only payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and even crypto into real-world retail. With effortless mobile checkout, customers can check out by QR code, or via a link received instantly via SMS or email.

2) Manage operations with:

Unified pricing and promotions , with one-stop real-time management across both digital and in-store touchpoints, and compelling capabilities including time-based deals, stackable coupons, and more.

, with one-stop real-time management across both digital and in-store touchpoints, and compelling capabilities including time-based deals, stackable coupons, and more. KWI Loyalty, a forthcoming feature driving customer loyalty across all channels with an easy-to-deploy, pre-integrated solution and full visibility into real-time customer data spanning POS, eCommerce, and Loyalty.

3) Empower teams with:

Omnichannel order management , using a single easy-to-use dashboard to handle all orders — including sales, inventory, and fulfillment — quickly and effortlessly, with no need for standalone apps or complex hardware.

, using a single easy-to-use dashboard to handle all orders — including sales, inventory, and fulfillment — quickly and effortlessly, with no need for standalone apps or complex hardware. Near-miss deal alerts, with POS notifications when a customer is just under the order threshold for a given promotion — giving associates the knowledge they need to sell more products and increase average order value.

KWI's Winter Release continues to offer all the existing solutions that modern retailers know and love: easy-to-use iOS-native mobile POS; an API architecture that enables seamless integration with third-party systems; and 24/7/365 access to KWI's team of customer support agents and technical experts. From the store to the warehouse to the customer's doorstep, KWI's completely integrated omnichannel platform enables retailers to deliver amazing shopper experiences, capture and utilize data across their operations, and empower employees to drive value for customers and for their business.

"Over the past decades, KWI has evolved from a game-changing SaaS pioneer into the foremost provider of omnichannel solutions for the world's top retail brands," says Sam Kliger, CEO and Founder of KWI. "Retailers trust us to maximize sales, streamline operations, and empower their sales teams — and with this Winter Release, we're reaffirming our commitment to giving them the innovative retail infrastructure they need to delight their customers, grow their businesses, and take their brands to the next level."

Media Contact:

Ran Xu

213-309-2373

[email protected]

SOURCE KWI