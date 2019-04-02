Kwiatkowski Joins R.J. Brunelli as V.P. of Tenant Representation

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran real estate executive Robert Kwiatkowski has joined R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC in the newly-created position of Vice President of Tenant Representation.

Among his responsibilities, Kwiatkowski will serve as account manager for Jersey Strong, formerly Work Out World, who R.J. Brunelli and Co. have represented for over 25 years. Jersey Strong is currently seeking 25,000- to 40,000-square foot locations in Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex, Mercer, Somerset, Union, Essex, and Morris counties.

Robert Kwiatkowski

Kwiatkowski, who has nearly 40 years of experience in the commercial real estate field, comes to the Old Bridge-based retail property brokerage from Toys "R" Us, where he served as Director of Real Estate-New Store Development/Asset Management since 2009. In that role, his responsibilities included evaluating existing assets within the United States and developing a strategic plan to implement the company's initiatives to integrate the Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us brands into one store. From his base in the company's Wayne, N.J. headquarters, he was also responsible for evaluating and securing new store sites within the U.S.; managing the chain's lease renewal and restructuring program, and administering site selection and other real estate matters for new and existing distribution centers and a new e-commerce fulfillment center.

From 1997 to 2009, Kwiatkowski was Director of Real Estate for National Wholesale Liquidators in Hempstead, N.Y. There, he was responsible for the growth and development of the new store program, which resulted in the total store count increasing from 18 to 60 locations across various markets.

Prior to that, he was a Senior Real Estate Negotiator for Pathmark Stores from 1988 to 1997, where he evaluated and secured new store locations in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Earlier in his career, Kwiatkowski served as Director, Real Estate Management for Pasbjerg Development Company, Springfield, N.J., managing and administering a portfolio of five shopping centers totaling approximately 800,000 square feet.

A resident of Belmar, N.J., Kwiatkowski graduated from The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Business Management, did post-graduate work at New York University's Real Estate School, and earned certifications in property tax administration and real property appraisal from Rutgers University.

"We got to know Rob well during the years we handled tenant representation for Toys 'R' and Babies 'R' Us and found him to be the consummate real estate professional," said R.J. Brunelli President/Principal Danielle Brunelli. "Rob's strong industry contacts, excellent negotiating skills and long track record of store and warehouse development and real estate management provide the credentials for this leadership role on our tenant representation team."

About R.J. Brunelli & Co.

R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for 37 existing retail properties with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 2.0 million square feet, and six properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for approximately 20 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such major companies as Dollar Tree, Sally Beauty Supply, TCC Verizon Wireless, Jersey Strong, Urban Bricks Pizza, Modern Acupuncture, European Wax Center, and Turning Point.

