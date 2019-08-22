KwicTec Pty Ltd Launches DrillKaddy Drawer for DIY'ers and Tradesmen

SYDNEY, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KwicTec Pty Ltd is pleased to announce the launch of its range of DrillKaddy Drawer products to save time, money, and frustration for all cordless power drill users; ideal for the DIY enthusiast and Tradesman alike.

The DrillKaddy Drawer (Pat. Pend.) is an innovative drill and driver bit storage solution that easily attaches (and detaches) to the batteries of all cordless power drill & driver brands. This innovative, new, lightweight, compact, drawer gives you easy and convenient access on the job, whether you're up a ladder, on a roof, or under a floor.

DrillKaddy is a great value for money time-saving drill & bit storage solution for anyone who uses cordless power tools. Packs available inclusive with quality Drill bits & Impact Driver bits. All packs under $25 USD available from Amazon.com more info available at www.drillkaddy.com & on Facebook.com/drillkaddy & on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKuEBYqQR20 Mobile storage & easy access to all you need to complete the job onsite without having to return to your tool box to find the right bit or drill. See the various DrillKaddy Packs available Drill Pack, Locking Bit Pack, Mag Bit Pack, Drawer only Pack (add your own bits) All Packs include quick attach Hook & Loop kits for multiple batteries. Search for DrillKaddy at Amazon.com & look out for launch promotional discounts over the coming 10 days!

The DrillKaddy Drawer attaches to the base of the battery of your drill or driver, and securely holds all your bits. Better yet, all DrillKaddy products include high quality M2 HSS-TiN drill bits or Chrome Vanadium driver bits with quick attach hook and loop tape kits for multiple devices. See it in action on our website, www.drillkaddy.com.

DrillKaddy's designer, Donald Curchod, is a skilled mechanical engineer with numerous patents and more than 60 years' experience identifying problems and bringing the solutions to life; and also a keen DIY'er! In Donald's own words

"you don't just stop having great ideas because you're a little older"

He enjoys the challenge of building successful businesses from innovative ideas, using technology advancement to create solutions that make our lives easier and more enjoyable. Donald's inventions include:

the world's first computerized Wheel Balancing and Alignment machine

the world's first computer Golf Simulator

the Equiplite range of high-performance fiber loop yacht fittings used by famous racing teams & super yachts around the world, all of which are now industry standards.

The DrillKaddy is another of Donald's practical solutions to a problem commonly faced by all cordless drill and driver users. Since our patents were lodged and our product viewings commenced, we have heard one question consistently:

"How soon can I have one for myself to use?"

So we are now delighted to be able to offer the entire range to our customers, conveniently, via Amazon.

About KwicTec

KwicTec Pty Ltd is the registered Australian Business that owns all manufacturing, marketing, distribution, patents & copy writes to the "DrillKaddy" brand & products globally.

Media Contact Simon Jackson - KwicTec



Tel: +61 (0) 419 418 772

Email: 220335@email4pr.com

Web: drillkaddy.com

SOURCE KwicTec Pty Ltd

Related Links

http://drillkaddy.com

