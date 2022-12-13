KWIK Integrates Proprietary Technology And Software Into Leading E-Commerce Platform

Completes API for initial APP integration with Shopify

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB: KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK"), an industry-first, free, multi-purpose service platform that utilizes, in part, patented software to pay "waves" of commissions and other incentives, to anyone willing to make a product recommendation through social media today announced the completion of their initial API's which allow any brand utilizing major marketplace platforms, a simple integration procedure for using the KWIK service platform.

These API's along with the KWIK customized proprietary software creates an application that brands, without the necessity of any I.T. programming on their side, can offer loyalty, reward, and affiliate programs to their customers and the data necessary to manage these programs. The first application developed under the KWIK platform utilizing these API's will be an integrated application with Shopify, closely followed with Woo Commerce and Magento marketing platforms utilizing widgets designed to automate the process of turning customers in to ambassadors in a natural way.

During the shopping and checkout process, our newly filed provisional patent on KWIK's widget is fully integrated on any vendor's website which utilizes web site market platforms by means of CMS tools these platforms provide.

KWIK Founder Fred W. Cooper, Ph.D., said, "With beta-testing of our revolutionary API's almost completed, KWIK is now a giant step forward in what will be a transformational moment in our company's history. Shopify for example, services over 4 million e-commerce sites and nearly half a trillion in total sales made through the platform (Source: Builtwith.com)."

KWIK further notes that Shopify is only one of the e-commerce platforms that will have KWIK available for website owners and their customers. The inherent KWIK differences including consolidating the rewards and affiliate programs through KWIK's patented "Waves of Earnings" commissions can change the landscape of incentive-based affiliate and word-of- mouth marketing. Given the scale, even a small portion of new sales generated on these major market platforms through a referral made on the KWIK platform can yield significant returns since KWIK earns between 6-10% of the selling price of recurring sales initially referred utilizing KWIK's platform.

Dr. Cooper added, "It takes less than ten minutes to sign up for the benefits and is designed to immediately provide an efficient data-fueled loyalty program to companies. Influencers and affiliates are incentivized by indefinite waves of earnings potential, a feature intrinsic to our platform, with patent protections in place to keep it that way."

About KwikClick Inc.

KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB: KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK"), is an industry-first consolidated platform that combines the objectives of customer acquisition and engagement of customers and providing information on a brands customer behavior free of charge. Any brand wishing to integrate, motivate and evaluate their various customer programs including cashback, loyalty, influencer, affiliate, and/or rewards programs can implement the platform through simple proprietary API's. Through patented software, a free downloadable app makes it as easy to earn commissions for a referral, as dropping a pin location.Visit us at kwik.com



Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

