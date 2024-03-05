Kwik Kar to Expand Nationwide Through Franchising, Rides 2023 Sales Momentum

Leader in Automotive Aftermarket Repair Facilities Begins Franchising Newest Brand, Looking to Open 50 Locations Over the Next Five Years

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwik Kar Oil Change & Auto Care,™ automotive aftermarket repair facility and flagship brand of FullSpeed Automotive®, announces its franchise opportunity after record sales growth. Kwik Kar® currently has 240 locations in Texas, and is primed to open 50 more locations nationwide over the next five years through franchising.

Kwik Kar specializes in full-service oil changes, scheduled maintenance, state inspections, and many other automotive repair services. The brand was acquired by FullSpeed Automotive in 2022 as part of the company's growth strategy. The iconic Kwik Kar brand adds impressive strength to FullSpeed's current roster of flagship brands, which already includes Grease Monkey® and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®. With a newly perfected franchise model, Kwik Kar's initial strategic franchising efforts will be nationwide.

"As we settle into 2024, we are dedicated to driving Kwik Kar and our entire portfolio of brands to new heights of success and innovation," said Ron Stilwell, President, FullSpeed Automotive. "Since we've acquired the brand, we've had a lot of interest from eager entrepreneurs, which presented a perfect opportunity to enter the franchise landscape with a full automotive service model that also does oil changes. We've been working hard to make sure Kwik Kar is in an ideal position to grow outside of the Dallas, Texas area, and we are ready to start expanding nationwide."

The success of Kwik Kar has not gone unnoticed. The brand was rated #2 in overall customer satisfaction for full-service maintenance and repairs by JD Power in 2022. With 240 current locations, the success of Kwik Kar is largely due to independent owners being actively involved in the day-to-day operations. With a strong presence in Texas, the brand is now ready to begin expanding.

Kwik Kar Lube and Automotive Repair Centers are independently owned and operated with a proud company history. Kwik Industries was founded in 1964 by the legendary Ray Ellis, who helped pioneer the car wash and oil change industry in Texas. He began the Kwik Kar brand with self-service car washes, which then migrated into full-service car washes. In 1984, after the suggestion of a number of owners and operators, Kwik Industries began to study the growing demand for fast oil changes and complete auto repair. The result was the birth of Kwik Kar Lube and Auto Repair Centers.

Kwik Kar Oil Change & Auto Care is looking to bring on additional qualified and engaged individuals seeking single, multi-unit, and conversion opportunities. When franchisees invest in FullSpeed Automotive brands, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 80+ years of experience in providing quality car care in the industry.

For more information on Kwik Kar and FullSpeed Automotive, visit kwikkarfranchise.com and fullspeedautomotive.com or call 800-364-0352.

