KWIK TRIP OPTIMIZES QUICK DECISION MAKING WITH GRAVITATE'S AI-POWERED SUPPLY & DISPATCH SOLUTION

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitate is pleased to announce that Kwik Trip – a convenience store chain with over 800 stores – is now live with Gravitate's AI-powered Supply & Dispatch solution.

Chad Hollett, VP of Fuel Distribution at Kwik Trip remarks, “We had a big choice to make back in 2020: Go with an outdated legacy solution or take a leap of faith with Gravitate. We couldn’t be happier with our decision. Gravitate is enabling us to auto-generate and source all our loads, optimize supply decisions, and streamline the in-cab workflow for our fleet and our carriers. Their support has been excellent, and the team understands our business and our challenges”.
Gravitate's Supply & Dispatch solution helps c-stores, carriers and wholesalers manage their fuel value chains through automated order creation and route optimization – increasing dispatcher's productivity by up to 40%. By leveraging AI-based supply optimization technology, Gravitate will help Kwik Trip improve fuel supply decisions and minimize the laid-in cost of fuel across their complex network of over 800+ locations. Gravitate also provides the ability to auto-dispatch and source all loads, optimize supply decisions, and streamline the in-cab workflow for Kwik Trip's internal fleet and carriers. 

For Kwik Trip, this has been a strategic project to move away from legacy systems and toward AI-powered Supply & Dispatch solutions, with Gravitate as their partner into the future. This project spanned multiple years, with both parties navigating the road to implementation and team training  through methodical, yet effortlessly collaborative processes.

"We love working with Kwik Trip. They have been a huge part of our success story and we are grateful for their support and partnership. They have pushed us to make huge strides. Our order engine, workflow, analytics and supply management capabilities have been pushed to new highs thanks to Kwik Trip. The project took a while, but I think we are already delivering tremendous value for them," Gravitate CEO and Founder, Mike Scharf, had to say about the recent launch.

The solution will play a major role in the convenience store's long-term growth strategy, enabling Kwik Trip to improve customer experience by keeping sites wet and communication open. Furthermore, the Gravitate solution will improve the work lives of drivers, dispatches and other Kwik Trip employees with a modern user interface, streamlined processes, and a more integrated network across all stakeholders.

The successful integration is true to Gravitate's mission to propel clients past any challenge with solutions that are faster, smoother and more sophisticated.

ABOUT GRAVITATE
Gravitate is a software company which provides AI-enabled collaboration and decision support solutions in the refined fuels value chain. Gravitate helps c-store operators, fuel wholesalers, distributors and refiners get more from their supply chains. With solutions born out of true business problems, their software optimizes supply and logistics, reduces costs, automates processes, and better engages customers.

