Kwik Trip Selects Eagle Eye to Deliver AI-Powered Personalized Loyalty Across U.S. Convenience Network

The deployment of Eagle Eye's Personalized Challenges will set a new standard for supplier-funded loyalty in convenience retail

LA CROSSE, Wis., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwik Trip, Inc., one of the largest family-owned convenience store chains in the United States, is leading the convenience industry into the new age of AI-powered personalized loyalty campaigns. By partnering with Eagle Eye, a leading SaaS and AI technology company that delivers loyalty, personalized promotions and omnichannel marketing solutions for retail, travel and hospitality brands, Kwik Trip Inc. introduces a level of personalization, precision targeting and ROI transparency for CPG-funded promotions not previously achievable at scale in the convenience channel.

As a result of the partnership, participating CPG brands will be able to engage Kwik Trip's 5.25 million loyalty members through individually targeted and gamified promotions rather than broad discounts. Eagle Eye's platform can provide campaign performance reporting to participating suppliers, supporting sales attribution and ROI measurement.

"Our CPG partners have always been central to how we deliver value for our guests, and the partnership with Eagle Eye gives us an entirely new way to work with them," says David Jackson, Director of Loyalty and Digital Marketing at Kwik Trip, Inc. "With Personalized Challenges, we can offer brands a targeted, measurable promotional vehicle that drives real incremental behavior. That's a win for our guests, our suppliers, and our business."

A New Model for Personalized Promotions

Eagle Eye's Personalized Challenges solution is a proven AI-powered gamification model that incentivizes incremental spending by presenting individualized "challenges" based on each member's purchase history, predicted behavior and promotion sensitivity. Many of the world's most recognizable retailers successfully use Personalized Challenges, and Kwik Trip is now bringing the model to the American c-store sector.

"Kwik Trip has built one of the most respected loyalty programs in U.S. convenience retail, and our partnership takes it to the next level," says Jeff Baskin, Chief Revenue Officer at Eagle Eye. "By activating Eagle Eye's Personalization engine with Challenges, Kwik Trip is bringing the kind of AI-driven personalization currently utilized by major retailers all around the world to drive loyalty and attributable incrementality to its partner brands at significant scale, while also creating a first-class experience for their guests."

AI-Powered Precision at Enterprise Scale

Eagle Eye's platform currently powers more than 1.7 billion personalized offers per week and manages over 750 million loyalty members worldwide for globally and nationally recognized retail partners, including Giant Eagle, Loblaw, Pattison Food Group, Tesco, Wakefern, Winn-Dixie, Woolworths and many more. The Kwik Trip partnership represents another successful deployment of Eagle Eye's AI Personalization platform and its Challenges program, demonstrating the effectiveness of habitual, game-like engagement in high-frequency fuel and convenience retail environments.

"The economics of AI-personalized loyalty are proven," added Joel Percy, VP North America, Eagle Eye Solutions. "For C-store operators trying to drive additional trips and get an additional item in the basket, Personalized Challenges deliver a 7:1 sales-to-reward ratio. Kwik Trip is leading the way for what personalization looks like for the industry."

Kwik Trip entered this partnership with a clear expectation that guest privacy and data protection would remain paramount. As Eagle Eye worked with Kwik Trip to implement its AI-driven loyalty and promotions solution, it was evident that Kwik Trip is deeply committed to safeguarding guest information and maintaining the trust of its guests. Guest data remains under Kwik Trip's control and is used solely to support the operation and enhancement of its loyalty program, with no sale or uncontrolled sharing of individual guest information. By prioritizing secure processing, transparency, and responsible data use, Kwik Trip demonstrates that meaningful personalization can be delivered in a way that aligns with strong privacy standards and long-standing guest trust.

For more information about the partnership between Eagle Eye and Kwik Trip, or to arrange an interview with Jeff Baskin or Joel Percy, contact Vanessa Horwell at [email protected].

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world's most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting-edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses globally. Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more. Each week, more than 1 billion personalized offers are executed via our platform, and over 700 million loyalty member wallets are managed worldwide. AI-powered, API-based and cloud-native, Eagle Eye's enterprise-grade technology is fully certified by the MACH Alliance and has received recognition from leading industry bodies, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and QKS. For more information, please visit www.eagleeye.com.

About Kwik Trip, Inc.

Kwik Trip, Inc. is a family-owned company that operates convenience stores and fuel stations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Known for its commitment to guest service, fresh food offerings and community engagement, Kwik Trip has built one of the most respected loyalty programs in U.S. convenience retail. For more information, please visit www.kwiktrip.com.

SOURCE Kwik Trip; Eagle Eye