Kwikbit's 60 GHz Wireless Deployed by State of California's Department of Education in Covid-19 Fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Covid-19 putting increasing pressure on parents and educators to come up with viable solutions for supporting distance learning, Minneapolis based Kwikbit Inc., today announced that it was partnering with the State of California's Department of Education to bring broadband access to low income communities in the Corning Unified School District. Kwikbit Inc., a world leader in 60GHz wireless will be extending Internet access from the district's schools to neighborhood multifamily housing complexes.

"Kwikbit is stepping up to serve students and families in Corning, and we applaud Kwikbit's efforts to bridge the digital divide in California," said the California Governor's Office.

"The lack of internet access in these communities is quite severe. It really shows the digital divide that we have in this country, and needless to say makes it difficult for educators to do their jobs in these trying times. The problem has to be solved quickly and at a reasonable price. Traditional approaches, such as fiber and cable are either too expensive, or too slow," said Joe Costello, CEO of Kwikbit.

"The digital divide is real in Corning and as such, the need for scalable and affordable technology solutions is pronounced. We are very pleased to support a pilot around this promising technology," said Corning Superintendent Rick Fitzpatrick. Corning's technology director Matt Jardin added, "the performance and ease of install is remarkable, this is a very impressive solution."

Kwikbit's multi-gigabit scalable wireless network solution brings fiber-like performance at small fraction of the cost and time to deploy.

"Kwikbit's solution is a technological breakthrough and the underlying economics are essential to address the digital divide," said Lawrence Alioto, Senior Advisor to Kwikbit. "The core challenges for widespread high-speed connectivity are cost, time to deploy, and disruption. Kwikbit's solution addresses all three," Alioto went on to say.

