KwikBoost and K-12 Texas School District, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Partner to Solve Remote Learning Challenge

When the current public health crisis closed K12 school buildings, school administrators had to quickly adapt their education models to support remote learning. The move to remote learning and no-contact policies created new challenges for district leaders: device deployment, management and technical support.

"We have partnered with K12 school districts across the country for over 10 years to help create exceptional spaces for students and faculty with our charging solutions. As schools closed their buildings and moved to remote learning, we felt compelled to help those administrators by developing a new product to that give students and staff the contact-less IT support they needed," said Joe Mecca, president of KwikBoost.

"When our district moved to remote learning because of COVID-19, we needed to find a way to keep redefining how we provided support to our students and staff. The growing concerns with COVID-19 had us looking at how we could cut down on our overall exposure for technical staff and the end-users. With KwikBoost, we were able to use their secure, Store and Go Lockers to develop a technology exchange solution that keeps our students and staff safe while still providing the technical support needed for online learning," said Kyle Berger, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD chief technology officer.

Whenever a laptop, Chromebook, or tablet needs to be services, the students or their parents place the device into one of the KwikBoost Store and Go Lockers placed inside or outside the school. The outdoor location provides full 24/7 access to the lockers without the need for face-to-face interactions. Each locker bay is equipped with digital keypad Zephyr locks that can be programmed with its own master code, limiting access to just those who have the code.

"Our Store and Go Locker for contact-less technical support is just one solution in our line of K12 health solutions to help district leaders safely reopen schools or adapt to online learning. As district leaders look for ways to return to in-person learning, we created a line of solutions designed to create safer and healthier school spaces with acrylic dividers, lockers, custom room dividers, custom hand sanitizer stations, and the KwikBoost EdgePowerTM. We are confident that, with this line of products, K12 leaders can create environments that promote health and safety and ease the worries of parents, students, teachers, and staff," Mecca said.

For more information on the KwikBoost's Store and Go Locker, please visit https://kwikboost.com/blog/multi-device-charging-lockers-helping-k12-schools-during-remote-learning/. For more information on KwikBoot's line of student distancing solutions, please visit https://kwikboost.com/industries/k-12-education/.

