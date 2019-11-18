KwikBoost introduces innovative charging solution for today's digital learning environments

"Schools are continuing to invest in EdTech, so it was important that we provide a charging solution to meet today's classroom needs," said Paul Mecca, KwikBoost vice president of sales and marketing.

This solution is one that will be welcomed in learning spaces across the U.S. According to a 2018 FLI Charge report, charging is the second largest barrier to the successful implementation of one-to-one and bring-your-own-device classroom programs while 64 percent of teachers are frustrated by issues related to power access on a daily basis.

"Chromebooks and tablets have revolutionized the way today's students learn, but until now, the only solution for charging depleted device batteries in classrooms or shared spaces was bulky power strips and trip-prone extension cords," said Paul Roche, president of Luxor, the EBSCO-owned parent company of KwikBoost. "KwikBoost EdgePower creates a safer, simpler, more effective means to powering the devices that help power the minds of the future."

Each KwikBoost EdgePower charging unit features an adjustable clamp compatible with desks and tabletops to conveniently charge Chromebooks, laptops, tablets, smartphones and other battery-powered devices. Batteries that power each unit can be swapped and recharged with the EdgePower base charging station, which fully recharges batteries in two hours.

"We believe this product solves an ongoing need in school districts nationwide, and we look forward to providing a new solution to a challenge teachers face every day in their evolving and technology-rich classrooms," said Mecca.

For more information on the KwikBoost EdgePower, including additional benefits, capabilities and technical features, please visit kwikboost.com/product/edgepower or luxorfurn.com/edgepower. KwikBoost EdgePower units can be purchased through Kwikboost, Standup Desk Store and Amazon.

About KwikBoost

KwikBoost — a Luxor company — designs, manufactures, and markets mobile device charging stations, power tables, charging lockers and custom solutions built to keep devices charged and people connected while on the go. Founded in 2010, KwikBoost's focus is creating simple and thoughtful products while delivering exceptional customer experience. For more information about KwikBoost, visit https://kwikboost.com/.

About Luxor

Luxor, a subsidiary of EBSCO Industries, is a market leader in designing and manufacturing innovative workspace products for diverse industries. Known for employing manufacturing best practices and providing exceptional customer service, Luxor develops furniture solutions that foster more collaborative, functional and productive work environments. Our extensive range of products includes standing desks and tables, industrial carts, computer workstations, charging carts, dry erase boards and acoustic solutions. For more information, visit www.luxorfurn.com.

About EBSCO

Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., EBSCO Industries, Inc. is a global company with businesses in a range of industries including Information Services, Outdoor Products, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Distribution, and Business Services. EBSCO operates divisions and subsidiaries in 23 countries employing over 5,000 people. To learn more, visit www.ebscoind.com.

