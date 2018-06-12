Kwikee announces new enhancements to drive e-commerce

These updates allow manufacturers to centralize, control and update all brand assets within Kwikee for easy use and distribution. Retailers can still instantly obtain free and accurate brand assets and customized content. Specific updates include an enhanced product library with intuitive search tools that work on any device; a retail-export option with access to 19 different retailer exports and automated delivery to 60 additional retailers and third parties, sparing clients the hassle of configuring complex data mappings; and a new version of the Kwikee API, which offers a more robust, structured data model that handles elaborate product entities.

"With the enhancements made during the past 12 months – combined with the resources at our disposal from the broader sgsco team – Kwikee continues to be the most robust e-commerce offering in the market," said Rob McCarthy, CMO and president of digital for sgsco, Kwikee's parent company. "Consumers expect easy access to detailed product information, such as pack images, infographics, image tiles, mobile images, relative-size imagery and video, to make informed buying decisions. We are now starting to see tangible and quantifiable evidence of the impact that optimizing product content and engaging e-commerce experiences have had on brand sales."

"For more than 50 years, manufacturers and retailers have trusted Kwikee to deliver the right images at the right time through the right marketing channel," said McCarthy. "For Kwikee to continue to thrive and provide the best service to its clients, we had to expand and enhance the suite of e-commerce services to offer a seamless end-to-end solution for the creation, management and distribution of brand assets and data. The significant investment made in new technology allows Kwikee to stay ahead of the curve, and it broadens the services and functionality our clients need today and in the future."

To celebrate its relaunch, Kwikee unveiled a new website (www.kwikee.com) featuring a newly designed wordmark and brand identity for the company. The work was developed by Marks Design, an sgsco collective company.

About Kwikee

Kwikee is the leading provider of scalable, integrated digital solutions that drive online sales through insights-driven e-commerce product content creation, management and distribution. Currently, more than 98 percent of the top retail, e-commerce, convenience, drugstore and wholesale companies have access to Kwikee images and data, which are provided to U.S. retail entities for use in physical and digital advertising, marketing, e-commerce, mobile and planogram applications. Kwikee works with a number of leading U.S. retailers to ensure they obtain the highest-quality and most up-to-date product-packaging content from more than 3,000 consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers. As a full-service, best-in-class global content studio, Kwikee leverages the full power of sgsco, integrating the work of team members in North America and Asia through standardized workflows and processes. To learn more, visit www.kwikee.com.

About sgsco

Sgsco is a global digital enterprise built to help brands win at the Moment of Sale™. With more than 70 years of expertise in end-to-end design-to-print graphics services, sgsco is a world leader in package design, digital art file creation, and image carrier production. As a global collective of companies and talent, sgsco provides tailored, innovative packaging solutions, production, printing and leading-edge technology for many of the world's top consumer packaged goods, pharma and retail brands. With 4,500 professionals worldwide, sgsco is well positioned to help clients navigate the increasingly fragmented sales and marketing environments for their brands. To learn more, visit www.sgsco.com.

About Marks Design

Marks, the global leader in design adaptation, uses design to scale business. Marks is focused on globally delivered design adaptation, the art of using design to amplify brands in the most effective, efficient ways possible. Marks, an sgsco company, helps the world's biggest brand owners to scale efficiently and cost effectively without ever compromising on creativity. It's an approach developed through working alongside marketing and procurement leaders who demanded a better way. Learn more at www.makemarks.com.

For further information, contact:

Aimee DeVoll (314) 607-7023

Aimee@byrnepr.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kwikee-announces-new-enhancements-to-drive-e-commerce-300664576.html

SOURCE Kwikee

Related Links

http://www.kwikee.com

