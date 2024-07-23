Kwikly Dental Staffing Celebrates Successful Series A Fundraising Round

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwikly Dental Staffing announces the successful completion of its Series A fundraising round, driven by an investment from Heartland Dental and a dedicated investor network. This crucial funding will propel the company's nationwide expansion and further enhance its industry-leading technology and services.

"This successful Series A round marks a new chapter in Kwikly's journey," said Pedram Nastaean, CEO of Kwikly Dental Staffing. "Our mission has always been to make staffing easier for dental practices while offering rewarding opportunities for dental professionals. This funding will help us achieve that mission on an even larger scale."

Addressing a Major Industry Challenge

Staffing is one of the largest problems in the dental industry today. With roughly one-third of dental assistants and hygienists expected to retire within the next five years, the demand for qualified professionals is higher than ever. Progressive dental offices and companies are staying proactive and ahead of the curve by partnering with innovative companies like Kwikly, ensuring they have access to the best talent and are prepared for future staffing challenges.

Empowering Dental Practices and Professionals

Kwikly is built by people with real-world experience in the dental industry, designed specifically for dental practices and professionals. The company's advanced technology offers a seamless, user-friendly platform that makes staffing stress-free. For dental practices, this means having reliable, top-quality professionals at their fingertips. For dental professionals, it means flexible scheduling, competitive compensation, and the best support in the industry.

A Year of Milestones

This fundraising success caps off an incredible year of growth for Kwikly. Highlights include a ranking at #13 on the Financial Times' list of fastest-growing companies in America and being placed at #169 on the prestigious INC 5000 list. As the company's impact on the industry grows, its commitment to excellence and best-in-class service remains stronger than ever.

About Kwikly Dental Staffing

Kwikly is the #1 resource for dental staffing solutions, connecting dental practices with top-quality professionals through an easy-to-use platform. Recognized as the best in the industry, Kwikly provides flexible, reliable staffing solutions designed to meet the needs of today's dental offices and professionals. With advanced technology and a commitment to excellence, Kwikly is setting the standard for dental staffing.

