KwikPro MotorPower Campaign Launch to Revolutionise The Way Consumer Products Are Used

TIVERTON, England, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming Power it with KwikPro™ promotion will show how all kinds of things can be powered and repowered with just a few interchangeable KwikPro MotorPower handles, saving users' time and money. Anything from: workshop, construction and gardening tools to kitchen appliances, winches and even automotive jacks can be powered. KwikPro MotorPower plans to launch on Kickstarter with the promotion being part of a build-up to a crowdfunding campaign targeting a global audience. www.KwikProTools.com

All manner of tools, implements and machines can be powered by KwikPro MotorPower. In this picture a KwikPro MotorPower handle has easily lifted a car by powering a converted automotive jack adapted with a KwikPro adaptor kit. KwikPro® MotorPower™ handles easily slide on and power all manner of things. Here a hand winch has been converted to KwikPro MotorPower with KwikPro adaptors to make hauling far easier, quicker and more convenient.

The patented system, with quick-fitting motor handles and adaptor kits, enables users to power and repower numerous tools, machines, other consumer and professional products.

KwikPro MotorPower is the brainchild of UK based engineer Robert Fowler who has worked on a variety of leading-edge technologies from Hovercraft to Electric Vehicles. His extensive experience of battery powered engineering has led him to develop this unique and versatile product: "I realised that there was a gap in the market for a high-quality, effective tool with greater capabilities than traditional power tools can offer. This new system has enormous potential as KwikPro MotorPower handles can power a huge range of new and old things making them ideal for use in workshops, on construction sites, in the garden, on cars, even in the kitchen and for engineering and education; the list of possibilities is endless."

The KwikPro MotorPower system is easy to use and extremely versatile, as Robert explains: "All sorts of motorised and manual tools can be converted to removable motor power with quick-fitting KwikPro MotorPower handles. Hand cranked boat winches or car lifting jacks, for example, can both be converted with KwikPro adaptor kits to easily interchangeable KwikPro MotorPower for easier, quicker and more convenient operation."



The KwikPro MotorPower handles can easily swap between products and come equipped with powerful long-lasting brushless motors, removable lithium batteries, variable speed controls and unique quick-connect drive systems. They can also repower perfectly good older tools which just have worn out parts, using a range of KwikPro adaptor kits, reducing the plundering of resources and the impact on the environment. Many corded products can also be converted to operate with safe, portable, cordless KwikPro MotorPower eliminating the hazards and inconvenience of power cables.

KwikPro MotorPower plans to launch for pre-orders on Kickstarter.com August-September 2020.

