KwikPro MotorPower System to Launch KickStarter Campaign

LONDON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative new KwikPro MotorPower™ system which aims to revolutionise our throw- away consumer society plans to launch on Kickstarter as part of a crowdfunding campaign targeting a global audience. www.KwikProTools.com

The patented system, with quick-fitting motor handles and adaptor kits, enables users to power and repower numerous tools, machines, other consumer and professional products.

Repower and Reuse old and broken tools with KwikPro® MotorDrive™ and KwikPro® adaptor kits. All kinds of things can be repowered and reused. Don't throw it out when it breaks, Repower and Reuse it with KwikPro® MotorDrive™. This narrow belt sander includes parts from a burnt out power file which have been repowered with a KwikPro® MotorPower™ handle and a KwikPro® adaptor kit. It is far more convenient and easier to use than the original as it no longer has the hazard of a power cord.

KwikPro MotorPower is the brainchild of UK based engineer Robert Fowler who has worked on a variety of leading-edge technologies from Hovercraft to Electric Vehicles. His extensive experience of battery powered engineering led him to develop this unique and versatile product: "This new KwikPro MotorPower system has huge potential as it can cut the unnecessary landfill waste caused by throwing out otherwise perfectly good motorised products which just have worn out parts. The MotorPower™ handles can power or repower a huge range of items from workshop, construction and garden tools to kitchen appliances, winches and even automotive jacks; the list of possibilities is endless. We can't keep on throwing things out forever, we need to reuse more and KwikPro MotorPower can help."

When a product fails, it's often either the power supply, motor or control system that wears out first. KwikPro MotorPower handles are equipped with powerful long-lasting brushless motors, interchangeable lithium batteries, variable speed controls and unique quick-connect drive systems. KwikPro MotorPower handles can be swapped easily between products, so only a few are required to power and repower any number of implements, tools and machines.

Robert believes that the KwikPro MotorPower system with its quick-fitting and adaptable Repower and Reuse technology has great environmental benefits: "KwikPro MotorPower handles and adaptor kits can help to relieve the pressures on over-burdened landfill sites from failed electrical items and reduce the continued plundering of resources. For many years I worked on designs for electric cars and converted conventional cars to EVs, way before governments around the world realised the need for zero local pollution vehicles. I plan to do the same again with repowering motorised consumer products and KwikPro backers will have the opportunity to be in at the start of this new innovation which aims to bring about much needed change."

KwikPro MotorPower plans to launch for pre-orders on Kickstarter.com August-September 2020.

