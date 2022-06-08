KwikPro to Launch Revolutionary New Work and Leisure Tool That Powers It All for Crowdfunding Pre-Orders

A new era of innovation has arrived with the patented KwikPro motor-handle system that can power anything from tools to boats, appliances, gardening equipment, and much more



DEVON, England, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KwikPro® is excited to announce the launch of the new crowdfunding campaign for its unique power-it-all tools on Kickstarter.com scheduled to start on Tuesday 21st June 2022. The patented KwikPro motor handle system aims to compliment and revolutionise the world of power tools with its stand-out capabilities and innovative versatility. KwikPro is aimed at professional, DIY and leisure users who can find further information on the new kwikprotools.com website.

The KwikPro motor handle can be used to power tool attachments and machines plus countless other tools, appliances, products and creations for both work and leisure. The KwikPro motor handle can power numerous tools, machines, products and creations for both work and leisure use.

Recent lockdowns have emphasized how much we rely on many kinds of powered equipment around the home and at work, both for our own use and by contractors and tradesmen, yet few products exist with the versatility to provide cordless motor power for more than just individual tools and appliances - until now. Introducing the innovative KwikPro motor handle system, designed to power and repower numerous tools, machines, consumer and professional products.

Created and designed by Robert Fowler, a seasoned engineer with extensive experience in motor and battery-powered innovations, KwikPro is proud to announce the new KwikPro Kickstarter campaign, showcasing the unique capabilities and features of this unique product. This one-of-a-kind modular system has seen years of development, as Fowler has worked tirelessly to create a product with the versatility to be used in innumerable projects, industries and situations.

Offering greater capabilities than traditional power tools, the patented KwikPro system features quick-fitting motor handles, attachments and adaptor kits, to enable users to form, power and repower numerous tools and other products. These unique interchangeable motor handles come equipped with powerful long-lasting brushless motors, removable lithium batteries, variable speed controls, and quick-connect drive systems.

The KwikPro system is designed to save time and money, and to be more environmentally sustainable. Perfect for use in workshops, construction sites, in the garden, on cars, in the kitchen, for engineering, education, even powering boats, and much more; the KwikPro system effectively ushers in a new era of purpose-driven innovation. The launch of the KwikPro Kickstarter will help propel this game-changing product into the marketplace, providing buyers with the power and versatility to drive numerous tools and other devices.

"We're very excited to launch KwikPro on Kickstarter where we will be taking pre-orders for our revolutionary tool with its unique power-it-all capabilities and amazing versatility. The launch introduces a new era for us as we look forward to taking our innovative KwikPro system forward to production," said Robert Fowler, Inventor and Founder.

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to revolutionizing traditional motor and battery-powered systems; Robert Fowler's purpose-driven vision is on the way to being realized with the launch of the new KwikPro Kickstarter campaign on Tuesday 21st June 2022.

About KwikPro Tools

KwikPro is the brand name of Power Tool Systems Limited, founded in the United Kingdom by design and development engineer Robert Fowler. Throughout his career, Fowler has gained extensive experience in motor and battery-powered engineering, working on a variety of leading-edge technologies from Hovercraft to Electric Vehicles. Since its founding, KwikPro Tools has become an industry leader in electro-mechanical innovation with its patented system, designed to power anything from tools to garden equipment, boats, appliances, and everything in between. Self-funded by Fowler to date, KwikPro is scheduled to launch for pre-orders on Kickstarter.com Tuesday 21st June 2022.

