Kwikset Introduces New Halo Wi-Fi Smart Locks Exclusively at CES 2019

Halo Smart Locks will connect directly to homeowners' existing Wi-Fi router and smartphone to create a simple and secure smart home, without a third-party hub, panel or subscription service. Through the Kwikset app, homeowners can remotely monitor and control their Halo Smart Locks from anywhere in the world, while connected to the Internet.

Why Upgrade to Halo Smart Locks:

Installation and set-up designed to be easy. Halo Smart Locks are DIY-friendly so homeowners can install the lock themselves. Set-up will just require a Wi-Fi network and the Kwikset mobile app, available for iOS and Android.

Halo Smart Locks are DIY-friendly so homeowners can install the lock themselves. Set-up will just require a Wi-Fi network and the Kwikset mobile app, available for iOS and Android. Smart lock convenience we value, at the tip of your fingers. Control, monitor and sync your Halo Smart Locks from within the intuitive mobile app. Homeowners will be able to quickly and easily generate up to 250 unique user codes, manage guest user access, remotely monitor lock status, and remotely lock or unlock all from their smartphones.

Control, monitor and sync your Halo Smart Locks from within the intuitive mobile app. Homeowners will be able to quickly and easily generate up to 250 unique user codes, manage guest user access, remotely monitor lock status, and remotely lock or unlock all from their smartphones. Advanced security features only available with Kwikset Halo Smart Locks. Homeowners will feel secure knowing both the touchscreen and keypad Halo Smart Locks feature Kwikset patented SmartKey Security™, protecting against common and forced entry break-in methods like lock picking, lock bumping and torque attacks. The touchscreen version also features Kwikset patented SecureScreen™, preventing against unwanted entry commonly associated with touchscreen products. With SecureScreen, users are prompted to touch two random numbers before entering their access code to encourage fingerprints across the screen.

"Wi-Fi-enabled smart home products are where we see the smart lock category progressing and Kwikset wanted to provide a simple connected solution for homeowners, which we've delivered with Halo," says Ali Atash, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Kwikset, Spectrum Brands Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division. "Kwikset continues to reinforce our commitment to our customers, providing the best in residential security. Our new Halo Smart Locks are no exception."

The Halo Touchscreen Wi-Fi Smart Lock and Halo Keypad Wi-Fi Smart Lock will be available for purchase in 2019 for $229 MSRP and $199 MSRP, respectively. The new smart locks will launch alongside the new Kwikset mobile app and the new Aura Bluetooth Smart Lock that will provide additional smart home security options.

"We know homeowners have a lot of options to choose from when researching smart locks," says Atash. "Both the touchscreen and keypad Halo Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Locks deliver on what people seek – style, product durability, innovation and most importantly, security. The smart locks give homeowners a seamless, easy way to upgrade to a smart home."

CES attendees can view both the Halo touchscreen and keypad smart locks at the Kwikset CES booth (#42137, CES Tech West | Sands Expo, Smart Home Marketplace) now through Jan. 11, 2019. For more information on Halo Smart Locks, please go to www.kwikset.com/halo, or visit http://kwiksetpresskit.com to find media materials, images and request product.

About Kwikset

Kwikset is the leading residential lock manufacturer, making homeowners feel safe since 1946. Kwikset works hard to understand the world you live in, so that we can do everything we can to protect it. The company's unwavering commitment to meeting homeowners' needs has inspired its innovative lock portfolio that includes patented SmartKey Security™ deadbolts, patented SecureScreen™ touchscreen locks, keyless entry combination locks, connected home technology, first-to-market smart lock, Kevo™, door hardware with Microban® antimicrobial product protection and a wide variety of styles and finishes. Our interior and exterior door products provide customers with the quality, technology, durability and style they want while guaranteeing the highest level of security. Headquartered in Orange County, Calif., Kwikset is part of the Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB). Kwikset products are sold online and through retailers and distributors throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia. Visit us at www.kwikset.com and https://kwiksetpresskit.com.

SOURCE Kwikset

Related Links

http://www.kwikset.com

