KWILL Merchant Advisors ("KWILL") Leads Successful Funding Round for Low Profile's New Artist-First Publishing Division

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KWILL Merchant Advisors proudly announces successful completion of its funding round as lead investor and advisor for Low Profile's new artist-first publishing platform. This strategic investment will enable Low Profile, a female-led music consulting and sync agency, to launch its innovative publishing platform, recruit top industry talent, and enhance its existing services.

Low Profile has established itself as a leader in music licensing, securing over 100 high-profile placements in campaigns for global brands such as Nike, Apple, Google, Netflix, and HBO. The addition of the new publishing platform will allow them to maximize, manage, and administer music catalogues for artists.

Kevin Costello, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KWILL, commented:

"We are honored to support Low Profile in its mission to offer transparency, education, and artist-first solutions in the music industry. We admire their unwavering focus on maximizing long-term value for artists. By openly publishing deal terms on their website, they promote understanding and trust, rather than burying terms in fine print".

KWILL's Capital division served as the lead investor, while the KWILL Consulting Partners arm is leading projects ranging from financial modeling to building an interactive artist portal.

Jen Pearce, Founder and CEO of Low Profile, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:

"We have loved working with KWILL. We share the same values. Their belief in our vision and counsel have been instrumental in helping us achieve our goals, financially and operationally".

About KWILL:

KWILL is coalition of entrepreneurs and advisors specializing in management consulting, commercial real estate, and committed capital. With a team of over 150 professionals, the KWILL platform provides guidance and capital to businesses across industrial, services, and consumer sectors. As an MBE-Certified company headquartered in Chicago with operations in New York City, KWILL is dedicated to fostering growth and transformation in the businesses it serves.

About Low Profile:

Founded in 2017, Low Profile is a female-run, New York City-based music consulting and sync agency specializing in sync licensing, music consulting, publishing, and artist representation. With a reputation for transparency and an artist-first philosophy, Low Profile prides itself on fostering creative talent, championing artist education, and demonstrating a masterful understanding of the music industry.

