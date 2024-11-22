KWILL Merchant Advisors ("KWILL") Leads Successful Funding Round for MetroClick's Expansion

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KWILL Merchant Advisors is pleased to announce the successful close of our initial capital raise for MetroClick, a leading digital-transformation provider. This strategic funding will enable the company to expand its product offerings and enhance its market presence to accelerate growth.

The first-round investors included two proven enterprise executives, Cole Bloodworth and Ian Steinberg. They will also be joining the MetroClick team full-time to execute on its growth strategy, bringing a combined 40 years of experience at IBM, Dell, Insight, and Siemens.

Jesse Cooper, CEO of MetroClick: "This successful raise not only validates our vision to create the highest levels of user experience, functionality, customization, and versatility for our clients, but also provides us with the financial and operational resources needed to reach new markets and expand our offerings."

Kevin Costello, Co-Founder of KWILL Merchant Advisors: "We have been so impressed by MetroClick's fully integrated and comprehensive approach to help companies with customized digital transformations. Surveying the market, we found point-solutions for data analytics, hardware/software providers, managed services and content management, but MetroClick is unparalleled in their broad-based solutions from a single point of integration."

Ian Steinberg, MetroClick's newly appointed Chief Growth Officer: "Joining MetroClick at this juncture is incredibly exciting. Our digital platform for empowering businesses with interactive and cutting-edge technology is at the forefront of revolutionizing user experiences. The opportunity to build on MetroClick's success with blue chip clients like General Electric and Madison Square Garden is truly boundless."

About KWILL:

KWILL is coalition of entrepreneurs and advisors specializing in management consulting, commercial real estate and committed capital. With a team of over 150 professionals, the KWILL platform provides guidance and capital to businesses across industrial, services, and consumer sectors. As an MBE-Certified company headquartered in Chicago with operations in New York City, KWILL is dedicated to fostering growth and transformation in the businesses it serves.

About MetroClick:

As a Digital Solutions Provider, MetroClick engineers touch technologies, software and digital content solutions centered around advertising, operational, immersive and transactional experiences. With their evolving partner ecosystem, MetroClick has become a fully integrated, global provider of an extensive digital and interactive portfolio that creates lasting memories through unique customer engagements and human-technology interactions.

