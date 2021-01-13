Kwivik Therapeutics Partners with EirMed to Accelerate Product Commercialization

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwivik Therapeutics Inc ("Kwivik"), a medtech developer of disruptive technologies for respiratory and emergency medical markets today announced the Company has partnered with EirMed to accelerate commercialization of some of its therapeutics product lines.

O2Fast is a product of Kwivik Therapeutics. O2Fast is a safe and easy to use solution that produces medical oxygen from two dry, inert powders. This proprietary "oxygen from powder" process means the oxygen is generated on demand. There is no pressurized storage of oxygen. O2Fast provides up to 20 minutes of high flow oxygen, is simple to use and allows a lay person to render aid while waiting for first responders arrive on the scene. https://www.kwivikmedical.com/therapeutics

Kwivik has developed a pipeline of novel products for certain respiratory, emergency medical, asthma, migraine/cluster headache, wound care and skin care markets, with a combined market size exceeding a remarkable $750 Billion. These products are tracked, monitored and enhanced with Kwivik's proprietary, cloud-based Mobile, IoT and AI technologies, with the goal of improving medical outcomes and saving lives – more efficiently and effectively than ever before.

"We are excited to be working with EirMed as we enter a growth phase in our business," said Julian Ross, CEO of Kwivik Therapeutics. "EirMed is a fine organization and will significantly expand our capacity and depth with their infrastructure, design, engineering, manufacturing, quality control, and regulatory compliance capabilities."

EirMed based in Menomonie, Wisconsin is a leading manufacturer of custom designed and engineered medical devices. With an array of capabilities, EirMed excels in the design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and packaging of advanced medical devices for markets such as respiratory, home health care, emergency, and disposables. EirMed is ISO 13485 certified and has over 50,000 square feet of clean room, manufacturing and warehouse space. EirMed will be responsible for a significant number of Kwivik's custom molded components as well as various secondary processes.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Kwivik and to contribute to the proliferation of Kwivik's lifesaving products," stated Rick Curtis, President of EirMed. "As a trusted accelerator of medical device commercialization we look forward to working with Kwivik and its teams to exceed their business plan goals," he added.

Kwivik has invested in and developed all of its own tooling located at EirMed.

About Kwivik Therapeutics Inc

Kwivik Therapeutics is a medtech platform company that has developed a robust pipeline of novel products to disrupt certain respiratory, emergency medical, asthma, migraine/cluster headache, wound care and skin care markets globally. The Company combines innovative chemistry, engineering, IoT and AI to deploy patent protected technologies that solve critical medical needs. https://www.kwivikmedical.com/

About EirMed LLC

EirMed is a leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and packaging of medical devices. EirMed's expertise is integrated into the creation of devices designed to improve patients' lives. EirMed's diverse experience and knowledge enables the development and manufacturing of advanced medical devices. https://eirmed-devices.com/about/

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import also identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as they involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Except as may be required under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

(844) 636-6454

SOURCE Kwivik Therapeutics Inc