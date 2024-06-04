KWT Global Releases Inaugural Resonance Report and Launches KWT xVoice Offering

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KWT Global, a leading integrated communications agency, today released its inaugural Resonance Report with proprietary research that explores how executive resonance impacts business performance. Alongside the report and its findings, KWT is also launching its xVoiceSM program, which elevates executives in brand communications through tailored persona mapping. The offering had previously only been available to existing clients.

For the Resonance Report's first edition, "Earning Influence," KWT partnered with HarrisX to survey C-suite and senior executives across the U.S. to learn more about their perceptions of their own external presence and the role it plays in business success. Key findings include:

90% of executives believe that having a strong and visible leader is important for a company's success.

While most executives aspire to be influential in their industry 61% say it can be difficult for leaders to appear relatable.

Despite 80% of executives seeing a strong relationship between their external presence and the success of their business, only about half feel very confident in communicating on social media and responding to media.

Executives are currently split (53% no, 42% yes) on whether their personal and business personas differ, with executives under age 40 more likely to say there is a distinction.

Leveraging these findings, the Resonance Report provides a framework for understanding what it means to earn influence as a business leader and how executives can establish an enduring presence that impacts performance and achieves measurable business outcomes.

"We noticed a gap in research concerning a trend we were seeing more and more often in media cycles: executives totally missing the mark in showing up authentically when speaking on behalf of their organization. So, we decided to explore the disconnect for ourselves," said Gabrielle Zucker, CEO of KWT. "Conducting this research has allowed us to better understand the evolving needs of business leaders and the real-world challenges they face. We're incredibly proud to be launching this report, aligning our findings with our xVoice program to continue delivering value and driving success for our partners."

With research indicating a need in the marketplace for a strategic and systematic approach to earning influence, KWT is officially launching its xVoice program to help business leaders bring their external presence to life and create their path to resonance. The program's proprietary process delivers an executive communications strategy that shapes a stand-out approach to content and an actionable, cross-channel communications plan that delivers on business goals, helping executives reach their key stakeholders and drive measurable performance.

"We know from our work with countless executives over the years that regardless of where a business leader is engaging, communications success hinges on having a distinct voice and perspective. Their public persona becomes a key component of the organization's communications strategy," said Dara Cothran, Executive Vice President, Global Strategy + Insights at KWT. "Developing a program that's able to drive business outcomes requires strategy and commitment. KWT's xVoice offering considers an executive as both a person and a leader to uncover their unique persona and platform so their approach to content is innately authentic, wholly ownable and capable of making an impact on their audience and in service of their business."

To access the Resonance Report and learn more about how KWT's xVoice program gives executives and their teams the tools they need to become resonant and accelerate business growth, visit https://www.kwtglobal.com/research.

