KX 43 Slot Machine Delivers a New Konami Experience for Players across Initial Launch Properties

"As we near the grand opening of the most significant expansion in our history, we are bringing KX 43 to our guests in a very big way and it emphasizes the excitement around what we have to offer," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort in San Diego, CA. "From compelling cabinet features like 4K resolution display to top quality entertainment value, KX 43 gives players a unique, fun, and truly outstanding experience that has become characteristic of Konami."

"The new Konami KX 43 cabinet has been a great addition to our floor here at Jackson. Be it the beautiful, crisp look of the 4K Ultra HD display, or the stunning custom LED lighting on the button panel and around the base, we are more than pleased with the presentation and appearance," said Ben Mauck, director of slot operations at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort in Jackson, CA. "Durability has been outstanding, and the double classic spin buttons combine with an easy to read button deck so playing is as convenient as possible for our guests."

"Our floor staff loves the easy access to the printer and bill validator, and our techs love the simplicity of the cabinets' features, including the ease of install and placement. The presentation of the pod configuration is my personal favorite, as it has a clean, sharp look that stands out on our floor," said Mauck. "We look forward to adding more KX 43's to our floor in the future."

KX 43's Reels Up debut series features four original base game themes and an entirely new symbol-driven Konami game mechanic. Whenever Reels Up arrow symbols appear on reels 1 and 2, reel 3 expands for the chance at greater line wins and potential bonus events such as multipliers, credit prizes, and progressive jackpots. Players can achieve even greater wins if Reels Up symbols land on reels 4 and 5, which also expand upward for increasing prize opportunities.

"Our goal as an organization is to provide valuable time and entertainment quality to players and operators, and we believe KX 43 is a direct reflection of that," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "KX 43 delivers premium gaming entertainment in a sleek, practical package for a flexible placement across a variety of venue needs."

Additional KX 43 releases are set for arrival this summer, including Konami's Ba Fang Jin Bao™ linked progressive; brand extensions for Dragon's Law™ and Chili Chili Fire™; a Strike Zone™ game called Hao Yun Lai™, and more.

