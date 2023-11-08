KX ANNOUNCES KDB.AI AND KX COPILOT IN MICROSOFT AZURE

  • Jumpstart development of AI-powered applications with a 'ready-to-go' technology stack comprising KDB.AI, Azure Machine Learning and Azure OpenAI Service
  • Use natural language prompts to run complex queries on structured and unstructured data stored in kdb Insights Enterprise

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Representing a significant milestone in its strategic partnership with Microsoft, KX, the global pioneer in vector and time-series data management, has announced two new offerings optimized for Microsoft Azure customers: the integration of KDB.AI with Azure Machine Learning and Azure OpenAI Service; and KX Copilot.

Recent estimations from McKinsey suggest that generative AI's impact on productivity could add the equivalent of $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion to the global economy; few companies, however, are optimized to harness the transformative power of this technology appropriately. Further integration of KX into Azure and productivity tools will help business users and technologists alike drive greater value from their data assets and AI investments for more informed decision-making.

With the Integration of KDB.AI with Azure Machine Learning and Azure OpenAI Service, developers who require turnkey technology stacks can significantly speed up the process of building and deploying AI applications by accessing fully configured instances of KDB.AI, Azure Machine Learning, and Azure OpenAI Service inside their customer subscription. With samples of KX's LangChain and OpenAI Chat GPT plug-ins included, developers can deploy a complete technical stack and start building AI-powered applications in less than five minutes. KDB.AI will be available in Azure Marketplace in early 2024.

KX Copilot ensures business users no longer have to grapple with executing complex queries on substantial datasets. Using the Azure-powered KX Copilot and a Microsoft Teams plug-in, customers can leverage vectorized data housed in kdb Insights Enterprise to facilitate better queries using natural language prompts. Armed with this ability via prompt interfaces, users can manage and explore their data more intuitively in order to generate critical real-time business insights.  

Ashok Reddy, CEO, KX: "With the deeper integration of our technology within the Microsoft Cloud environment, these announcements demonstrate our ongoing commitment to bring the power and performance of KX to even more customers. Generative AI is the defining technology of our age, and the introduction of these services will help organizations harness its incredible power for greater risk management, enhanced productivity and real-time decision-making." 

Madhan Arumugam Ramakrishnan, CVP, Microsoft Cloud for ISVs: "These services represent an important milestone in our relationship with KX and further underline Microsoft's commitment to giving customers access to the latest AI-powered tools that can drive innovation and facilitate the development of unique business applications. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with KX as more and more companies look to unlock the transformative potential of generative AI."

General availability of each offering in Azure Marketplace is anticipated in 2024. For more information on these and other joint solutions, please visit: https://kx.com/partners/microsoft-azure/ 

About KX
Our mission is to accelerate the speed of data and AI-driven business innovation, enabling customers to transform into real-time, intelligent enterprises. Built for the most demanding data environments, KX is trusted by the world's top investment banks, life and health sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and manufacturing companies.

Time series and vector data management are at the heart of our products, independently benchmarked as the fastest on the market. They help our customers process data at unmatched speed and scale and empower developers, data scientists, and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge.

KX technology enables the discovery of richer, actionable insights for faster decision making which drives competitive advantage and transformative growth for our customers. KX operates across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit www.kx.com

