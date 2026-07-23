Company launches a new category of AI designed to improve enterprise decision-making through structured multi-model deliberation

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KXLM.ai™ today announced the launch of its Enterprise Reasoning Platform, a new category of artificial intelligence designed to help organizations make better decisions through structured deliberation rather than single-model responses.

While most AI systems generate answers, KXLM is built to improve judgment.

Think Tank Daily

Its platform orchestrates multiple frontier AI models that independently analyze, challenge, debate, and refine competing hypotheses before producing a conclusion.

The objective is not simply to answer difficult questions—but to expose assumptions, surface disagreement, calibrate confidence, and make the reasoning process transparent.

"As the foundation of our model, we built this with 2 user attributes in mind. 1. If you have a decision to make that will cost you dearly if you get it wrong. 2. If you want a PhD level answer/Thesis to any prompt and access hundreds of rounds of model deliberations to see how we arrived at your answer

— Rob Shambro, Founder & CEO, KXLM.ai

A New Category: Enterprise Reasoning

KXLM believes enterprise AI is entering a new phase.

Rather than asking a single model for an answer, organizations increasingly require multiple reasoning systems capable of challenging one another before arriving at important conclusions.

The KXLM platform is organized around four, patent pending, complementary workflows.

Orchestration™

Coordinates multiple frontier AI models to improve reliability and reduce single-model bias.

Prediction™

Produces probabilistic forecasts and publishes measurable Checkable Calls™ that can be evaluated against future events.

Quantum AI Think Tank™

Conducts structured deliberation across enterprise, scientific, financial, geopolitical, and strategic questions using KXLM's Sequential Circular Deliberation™ methodology.

Arena™ (In Development)

Will allow competing strategies, AI systems, and business decisions to be evaluated head-to-head under identical conditions.

Think Tank Daily™

To demonstrate its reasoning methodology publicly, KXLM publishes Think Tank Daily™, a daily research publication in which multiple frontier AI systems deliberate a single important question of the day.

Unlike conventional AI demonstrations, every publication documents:

competing hypotheses

areas of disagreement

confidence calibration

research maturity

falsification criteria

recommended actions

Research Work Orders™

Checkable Calls™

Rather than presenting certainty, the platform openly documents uncertainty, competing viewpoints, and the limits of available evidence.

Several recent deliberations have demonstrated another defining characteristic of the platform: the initial hypothesis is not treated as the final answer.

During deliberation, competing models routinely overturn earlier assumptions, reject unsupported claims, and revise conclusions as stronger evidence emerges.

Enterprise Intelligence

KXLM is also expanding its reasoning platform into enterprise strategy.

Recent deliberations have explored questions including:

Did Lisa Su make the right decision to invest up to 5B in Anthropic as part of the computing power deal?

What is the greatest bottleneck preventing AI from becoming a trusted enterprise decision-maker?

Which Magnificent Seven company is making the most consequential AI strategy decision?

What is the single scarcest strategic resource in artificial intelligence?

These publications are intended to demonstrate how structured reasoning can assist executives, boards of directors, investors, researchers, and policymakers in evaluating complex decisions.

A Growing Intellectual Property Portfolio

KXLM continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio around structured AI reasoning.

The company has filed multiple provisional patent applications covering aspects of multi-agent deliberation, orchestration, prediction systems, hybrid quantum-classical reasoning architectures, and related enterprise reasoning technologies.

KXLM also considers its growing corpus of structured reasoning sessions to be a significant long-term strategic asset.

Enterprise Availability

KXLM is currently working with select enterprise partners and design collaborators while continuing to expand the platform.

Organizations interested in participating may request information through kxlm.ai.

About KXLM

KXLM.ai™ is an Enterprise Reasoning Platform designed to improve decision-making through structured deliberation across multiple frontier AI models.

Its core workflows—Orchestration™, Prediction™, Think Tank™, and Arena™—help organizations expose assumptions, evaluate competing strategies, calibrate confidence, and produce more informed, auditable decisions.

Founded by technology entrepreneur Rob Shambro, KXLM is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, serving enterprise organizations globally.

Media Contact

KXLM.ai™

[email protected]

kxlm.ai

Think Tank Daily, Prediction, Orchestration, Arena, Research Work Order, Checkable Call, and related publications are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, legal, medical, or investment advice.

SOURCE KXLM.ai