Kyäni, Inc. Introduces Delicious New Peach Flavor for Popular Collagen Protein Product - HL5®

Kyäni HL5 is made from grass-fed collagen protein and is designed to optimize fat metabolism, support healthy joints, skin, and hair, and promote long-lasting energy. Hydrolyzed for easier absorption, HL5 provides the essential proteins, peptides, and amino acids needed to support an active, healthy lifestyle.

Presenting about the need for collagen supplementation at the convention, CEO & Founder of Melt Method and collagen expert, Sue Hitzmann, said, "Collagen is the most abundant protein molecule in the body, making up the fascia matrix throughout your body. Everything in your body relies on collagen to stay stable and active." Hitzmann went on to say, "I've been taking collagen for a long time, and I've been taking HL5. You guys have a great product!"

HL5 plays an important role in supporting the Nitro Nutrition™ Program, acting, along with other Kyäni natural wellness products, to fill the nutritional gaps in our diet, and support the Nitro Effect™—an experience in your body that enables a healthy inflammatory response, promotes circulation, naturally balances blood sugar, optimizes digestion, and supports collagen resistance.

About Kyäni:

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is a global network marketing company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its beginnings, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of Nitro Nutrition™ and antioxidant support by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Alaskan Blueberry and ingredients that support natural Nitric Oxide production in the body.

With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, and the ON nootropic energy shot, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in increasing and improving overall health and wellness through proper nutrition.

With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni is also able to offer a rewarding opportunity to its Business Partners in over 50 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.kyani.com .

