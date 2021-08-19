Kyäni, Inc. Launches Delicious Plant-Based Shake - Kyäni Origin™

Not only is Origin the best tasting plant-based shake, but it is also the best shake that has ever been launched.

While announcing Origin from stage in front of an audience representing over 20 countries, Mark Macdonald, world-renowned health expert, best-selling author, co-creator of Nitro Nutrition, and Kyäni Scientific Advisory Board member, said, "In the history of my career, I have never been more excited about a product launch than I am right now. Not only is Origin the best tasting plant-based shake, but it is also, in my opinion, the best plant-based shake that has ever been launched."

Kyäni Origin features a premium plant-based protein blend made from fava beans, peas, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds to support strong muscles, help fuel metabolism, help maintain a healthy weight, and support healthy blood sugar levels. In addition to 20 grams of plant protein, Origin has MCT for long-lasting energy, L-citrulline malate to support natural nitric oxide production, and prebiotic fiber to support healthy gut flora. Origin is all-natural, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, vegan, and comes in two delicious flavors—chocolate and vanilla.

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is a global network marketing company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its beginnings, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of Nitro Nutrition™ and antioxidant support by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Alaskan Blueberry and ingredients that support natural Nitric Oxide production in the body.

With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, and the ON nootropic energy shot, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in increasing and improving overall health and wellness through proper nutrition.

With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni is also able to offer a rewarding opportunity to its Business Partners in over 50 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.kyani.com .

