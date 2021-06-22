KyckGlobal Expands Cash Acceptance on Auto Loan Payments for Software Company ABCoA Deal Pack

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KyckGlobal Inc., the digital payments firm offering a broad array of payment types and support services from a single point of reconciliation, announced a new partnership with ABCoA Deal Pack, the leading software company for used car dealerships and the subprime finance companies. In the partnership, KyckGlobal will expand ABCoA's ability to accept cash payments towards car loans at more than 35,000 endpoint locations across the United States.

KyckGlobal provides a cloud-based payments engine featuring a growing array of high-value endpoints from which payment recipients may select. All payment types originate from a single point of funding and reconciliation, ensuring a consistent payee experience regardless of payment flavor. Cash acceptance is one of numerous support services provided by KyckGlobal, in which a consumer seeking to pay a business in cash may drop off their payment at a broad national network of convenient domestic endpoint locations.

Founded in 1983, ABCoA has built a technology ecosystem designed to handle every aspect of the used car and subprime finance industries. KyckGlobal's cash acceptance service expands ABCoA's payment processing services by increasing convenience for end-users. Borrowers now can make cash payments toward their car loans at high-traffic endpoints, including Walmart, Kroger, Fred Meyer, CVS Pharmacy, Ace Cash Express, and others.

"This partnership with KyckGlobal instantly expands our number of cash acceptance endpoints to more than 80,000 locations across the United States." said ABCoA President Jonathan Hedy. "With customers in every state, we believe this partnership compliments Deal Pack's omni-channel payment processing services – digital, physical, and contactless – ultimately improving collections and customer loyalty."

"Millions of U.S. consumers simply prefer to pay with cash," said Ashish Bahl, founder and CEO of KyckGlobal. "With this exciting new partnership, ABCoA and its clients can tap deeply into that customer pool and establish an important differentiation in the marketplace."

About KyckGlobal, Inc.

KyckGlobal delivers streamlined outbound B:C payments to help accelerate business, featuring a cloud-based platform with a growing array of today's most popular payment types from a single point of reconciliation. By allowing payers to issue one-time and recurring payments from one integrated platform, KyckGlobal is helping to transform how business gets done in the key verticals of specialty consumer finance, marketplaces and staffing, claims and appeasements, and multi-level marketing, among others. Visit www.kyckglobal.com and @KyckGlobal.

About ABCoA, Inc.

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA) develops and supports end-to-end software solutions for the subprime automotive and finance industries. Since 1983, Advanced Business Computers of America has helped automotive dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication, remain compliant, and achieve success with dependable, all-in-one software and white glove service and support. Deal Pack® is a dealership and finance company management software product of Advanced Business Computers of America (ABCoA), a privately-owned, Florida-based company. For more information about ABCoA Deal Pack, visit www.abcoa.com or call 800.536.5832.

