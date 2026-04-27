KYG Trade Launches Managed Services To Bridge the Gap Between AI Efficiency and Expert Human Judgment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KYG Trade, a leader in AI-assisted trade compliance technology, announced today the formal launch of its Managed Services. This new offering combines KYG's proprietary AI technology with a global team of trade experts to help companies scale their compliance programs, clear backlogs, respond to frequent changes, and navigate regulatory complexity without increasing permanent headcount. Utilization of Managed Services, as an adjunct to AI software, enables teams to adopt new technology quicker than they could on their own when overwhelmed by having to learn a new software tool while performing their day-to-day responsibilities.

While many providers offer either pure software or traditional consulting, KYG Trade delivers its Managed Services directly through its platform. This human-in-the-loop model ensures that every classification, FTA review, and forced labor supplier analysis produces structured, reusable data, and a complete audit trail.

A Solution for Increased Compliance Work

"Our customers are dealing with more compliance work than ever, and not enough time or people to keep up," said Todd R. Smith, CEO and founder of KYG Trade. "As tariffs and regulatory requirements continue to change, that strain has intensified. We're rolling these services out to help customers absorb growing workloads and move forward with trade compliance automation while not having to immediately add headcount or disrupt day-to-day operations with a full-on software implementation."

KYG Trade has designed these services specifically for companies facing HS classification backlogs, ERP migrations, and the mounting pressure of supplier-driven compliance programs, such as forced labor and supply chain traceability. KYG's AI performs the initial analysis, while trade professionals validate the outputs and manage complex exceptions. The clients' teams can also approve the work on the platform and begin to integrate the software into their daily workflow.

To provide maximum flexibility, KYG offers both onshore and offshore resource models. This allows companies to balance cost and complexity, choosing the right level of expertise for their specific geographic and regulatory needs.

Scalability, Accuracy, and Oversight

"Our customers don't just need software — they need confidence," said Jeff Guillot, Chief Customer Success Officer. "By delivering Managed Services inside the platform, we combine AI-assisted efficiency with trade expertise and continuous learning. Every engagement strengthens both our customers' compliance programs and the platform itself. That's how we help teams scale without sacrificing accuracy or oversight."

KYG Managed Services are available via project-based or hourly pricing and can be bundled with existing platform subscriptions. By moving away from offline spreadsheets and black-box consulting, KYG Trade keeps trade compliance auditable, digital, and scalable.

For more information about KYG Trade Managed Services, visit www.kygtrade.com.

Contact Information

Leslie Levy August

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

650-391-7759

SOURCE KYG Trade