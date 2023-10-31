Kyiv to Host International Healthcare Summit on War Zone Medicine

Former U.S. Surgeon General, Ukraine Minister of Health to address medical professionals from around the world

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (JANZ Corporation) -- As war rages in Ukraine and Gaza, a former U.S. Surgeon General will be among the medical professionals gathering in Kyiv next week to discuss the challenges of providing medical care in active war zones.

To be held Nov. 7-9 in the Ukrainian capital, the International Healthcare Summit will bring doctors, researchers and other medical professionals from around the world together with government officials and humanitarian organizations to discuss surgical procedures, treatments for battlefield trauma, and access to medication and much-needed medical equipment, including prosthetics. The summit follows the recent visit to the United States by a team of Ukrainian surgeons, who traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida to study advanced pain management techniques for severely wounded soldiers.

To learn more and/or register to attend physically or virtually for the International Healthcare Summit-Ukraine 2023, please visit www.internationalhealthcaresummit.org .

"The situation in Ukraine is absolutely catastrophic," said Dr. Andrii Strokan, chief clinical medical officer at Feofaniya Hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine. "It's unimaginable when you see 20,000 young guys without arms and legs."

Many of the Ukrainian soldiers who have had amputations, Strokan said, have returned to the fighting, necessitating new and more effective pain management techniques.

"When I talk to soldiers, they told me they were not afraid to die," he said. "They were afraid to be left on the battlefield, to be wounded with no care. If they know they will be taken care of, they will fight."

Strokan, who led the team of surgeons visiting the Mayo Clinic, will be joined in Kyiv at the healthcare summit by former Surgeon General of the United States (Acting), Rear Admiral

(ret.) Boris Lushniak, dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Health; and former Deputy Surgeon General of the United States (Acting), Rear Admiral (ret.) Scott Giberson.

"The Summit will illuminate the dire challenges faced by those providing critical medical care in Ukraine during these turbulent times," said Rick Finsterbusch, CEO of medical equipment supplier JANZ Corporation, which is sponsoring the summit in collaboration with humanitarian nonprofit August Mission.

In addition, a panel of renowned U.S. orthopedic trauma surgeons, Dr. Dave Lowenberg from Stanford School of Medicine, Dr. Scott Levin from Penn Medicine, Dr. Tracy Watson from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and Dr. Rudy Buntic from California Pacific Medical Center, will participate virtually in the summit.

Bruce Roberts, CEO of August Mission noted, "The Summit will bring together clinicians across borders, NGOs on the medical front lines, and innovative medical device companies to advance the state of healthcare for Ukraine. We are honored to have such an esteemed panel join these efforts."

"Ukraine and its leadership face extreme health challenges amidst current conflict. Every day, heroes on the front lines, in the hospitals, and in the streets exhaust every resource to both sustain the fight and simultaneously plan for future health transformation. An admirable and herculean task that only underscores the need for global collaboration, learning, and support," added Giberson.

About JANZ Corporation

JANZ Corporation is a healthcare-centric Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing exceptional medical equipment, supplies, and therapy services to all levels of the U.S. government. With a strong commitment to serving the needs of the military community, JANZ Corporation has become a trusted partner in delivering essential healthcare solutions. Website: https://janzcorp.com

About August Mission

August Mission is driven by a profound commitment to alleviate human suffering and address the multifaceted challenges related to humanitarian support, recovery, and resettlement. With a focus on displaced persons, persecuted groups/individuals, and marginalized populations, August Mission strives to develop innovative solutions that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected. Website: https://augustmission.org

Makenzie Holland

[email protected]

SOURCE JANZ Corporation