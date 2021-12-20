Kyla Announces No-Cost COVID Testing in Bay Area Amidst Soaring Cases and Omicron Concerns

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyla , the only company that offers onsite mobile testing connected to a comprehensive testing and tracking platform, has today announced the launch of their initiative which offers no-cost COVID testing access to all of their services, including via mobile van, mail-in, and in-clinic at all Action Urgent Care locations, for both consumers and employers in the Bay Area.

Kyla Van

This announcement comes in the wake of a recent program set by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and a renewed focus on the importance of access to testing due to the emergence of the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron .

"To truly stay ahead of any new surges and to mitigate risks associated with the virus, it's imperative that access to no-cost COVID testing is prioritized," says Garick Hismatullin, CEO at Kyla, "That's why Kyla's testing comes at no-cost for patients, regardless of whether they are uninsured, considered low-risk, have symptoms or not, their vaccination status or the method of testing they choose -- whether it's in-clinic, mail-in or via mobile van. Thanks to regulatory changes, consumers have zero-cost share, insured or not, making Kyla one of the most accessible testing options."

In the past two weeks COVID infection rates have soared by 30 percent , and the U.K. recently reported its highest number of daily cases since the beginning of the Pandemic . With concerns over Omicron compounded with waning vaccine effectiveness, and the upcoming holiday season which sees a spike in both travel and large gatherings, the message from public health officials is the same as when the pandemic first started: regular, repeated testing saves lives.

Although subsidized and free testing provided by public health services are available, accessing these services can be a challenge with available appointment times, long on-hold times to phone-in to make appointments, and travel requirements acting as prohibitive factors that deter individuals from getting tested. As a result of regulatory changes in the fall, Kyla is now able to offer the following testing options at no-cost share to consumers or employers:

Test sites are typically located in a protected part of the parking lot. Look for a white van with the Kyla logo Mail-in: Test kits are overnight shipped to patients to collect their own samples at home, then return it via the mail.

Test kits are overnight shipped to patients to collect their own samples at home, then return it via the mail. In-clinic: Patients can attend an Action Urgent Care center to get a walk-in COVID test, no appointment necessary.

In terms of accuracy, Kyla uses PCR tests, which are rated the 'gold standard' and most accurate and reliable of available testing options. The turnaround time for results, thanks to the new partnership with SummerBio , is within 24 hours, and they can be used to obtain clearance for both travel and work.

"Although this pandemic can feel relentless, it's important to remember we are better equipped now than at the onset to not only handle any infection surges, but also provide more comprehensive treatment than before," says Hismastullin. "That said, it's still vital to ensure everyone is doing their part in mitigating the spread and halting new variants before they have a chance to mutate -- and the easiest way to do this is through regular testing and knowing your status. Kyla will continue to work to make sure testing is accessible and easy. "

For more information, or to book a COVID-19 test with Kyla, please visit: https://www.kyla.com/locations/

About Kyla

Kyla is the only comprehensive platform that blends onsite weekly testing for COVID-19 with an employee mobile app and employer dashboard. The result is stronger compliance with health guidelines, a healthier workforce and greater employee confidence.

Learn more at https://www.kyla.com .

SOURCE Kyla