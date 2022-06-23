Kyla's No-Cost School Programs COVID Testing Now Available in San Jose, Alameda and LA Counties, Regardless of Insurance Status

Kyla, the only app that logs and tracks COVID symptoms and recovery, is now offering no-cost weekly COVID testing at more locations throughout California .

Testing is available for those affiliated with participating schools, including teachers, students, families of students and school staff members.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyla, the only company to offer onsite mobile testing connected to a comprehensive testing and tracking platform, today announced the availability of no-cost School Programs COVID testing to residents of San Jose, Alameda and Los Angeles Counties. This announcement comes in the wake of a recent spike in new infections across the state, which has seen a daily average of more than 15,000 people diagnosed with the virus since June 17.

"With many schools and summer programs currently ongoing throughout the summer, we can help our children, their families and staff be aware of their status, take preventative measures and avoid passing on the virus to others," says Garick Hismatullin, CEO at Kyla. "Expanding our testing scope means more and more people throughout especially affected regions will have reliable access to PCR tests. This increased access will not only ensure better outcomes through early intervention for those with suppressed immune systems but will also help to keep both schools and summer programs open."

COVID cases among adolescents are undoubtedly on the rise. For the week ending June 16th, over 83,000 child COVID cases were reported, compared to 15,800 cases one year ago, June 17, 2021 . Overall, there have been nearly 371,000 reported COVID cases among children in the past four weeks and almost 5.7 million since the beginning of 2022.

Additionally, the positivity rate as of June 21 is 11.4 percent , meaning more than one in 10 people are currently testing positive. This rate has grown from 1.1 percent just 90 days prior, adding to the urgency to increase COVID testing for all.

While subsidized and free tests are available at a number of public health services, access can be challenging. Appointment availability, long on-hold times while calling to make an appointment and travel requirements all act as barriers. Kyla has maximized access through a range of testing options, including their mobile vans, through mail-in testing proctored by a nurse over Zoom and in-clinic at multiple Action Urgent Care locations across San Jose, Alameda and Los Angeles counties.

Kyla uses PCR tests, which are rated the 'gold standard' and most accurate and reliable of available testing options. Results are typically received within 24 hours and can be used to obtain clearance for both travel and work. Testing is available at no-cost for the uninsured and all insurance types are accepted.

"At this point in the pandemic when COVID is being widely accepted as a fact of life, testing can fall to the wayside," Says Hismatullin, "That's why Kyla is working to break down as many barriers as possible – whether it's around location, cost, convenience or service. We're making routine COVID testing simple and accessible."

The Kyla app is HIPAA-approved and secure, enabling individuals to receive their test results, track their symptoms, trace contacts who may have been exposed and upload vaccination cards. Kyla nurses are also available through the app, giving users extra peace of mind through the ability to enquire regarding any concerning symptoms with just a few taps.

