Kyle Addington of American Wealth Advisers Appointed to Independent Financial Group's President's Advisory Council

GOODYEAR, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), a privately held independent wealth management provider congratulates Kyle Addington, President and Director of Financial Planning at American Wealth Advisers, PLLC, on his appointment to IFG's President's Advisory Council (PAC).

"I am honored to be included in this Advisory Council," said Addington. "IFG is an important partner to my practice, providing back-office support, and other critical resources that allow us to spend more time taking care of our clients. It's an honor to represent not only my own unique perspective, but that of my advisor peers, as we work together to ensure we have access to the technology, investment solutions, and operational excellence needed to serve our clients and help them build multi-generational wealth."

The mission of the President's Advisory Council is to strengthen the partnership between affiliated advisors and IFG leadership by providing real-time, direct advisor insights to help refine initiatives and accelerate their implementation. The Council serves as a trusted board for leadership, ensuring strategies closely align with the evolving needs of advisors and their clients.

"As we launch our inaugural IFG President's Advisory Council, we are thrilled that Kyle accepted our invitation to join this prestigious group of financial advisors," said Kevin Keefe, President and COO of IFG. "Through open dialogue, collaboration, and advocacy, the Council will help ensure IFG's initiatives reflect what our advisors are telling us they need to serve their clients with distinction in an evolving wealth management industry."

Scott Heising, CEO of IFG, added, "I congratulate Kyle on his inclusion in this select group of highly respected professionals and thank him for committing his valuable time to this important initiative."

Kyle Addington leads American Wealth Advisers from its Goodyear, Arizona office, where the firm provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services to individuals and families.

About American Wealth Advisers, PLLC

American Wealth Advisers, PLLC is an independent financial planning and wealth management firm based in Goodyear, Arizona. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning, retirement planning, and investment management services.

About Independent Financial Group

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is a privately held independent wealth management provider based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003 IFG is an eight-time winner of the Inc. 5000 list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S."

