Kyle C. Murphy Joins Hilco Valuation & Industrial Services As Managing Director Of Business Development For Northeast Region

Mr. Murphy joins Hilco Valuation & Industrial Services most recently from J.P. Morgan, where he led business development and loan origination for their Middle Market Banking Group by calling primarily on middle-market private equity sponsors based in New England. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Mr. Murphy worked at Wells Fargo Capital Finance on the loan originations team covering the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Mr. Murphy began his lending career at New Stream Secured Capital.

"We feel extremely fortunate to have someone of Kyle's caliber join the Hilco team," said Tom Greco, CEO of Hilco Valuation and Industrial Services. "His experience and broad range of relationships will be of great benefit to our clients in helping move their transactions from qualification to closure."

Mr. Murphy graduated from Western Connecticut State University with a bachelor's degree in business administration and a minor in economics, and currently lives in Boston. He is active in the Boston Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth and runs their DealHunters Committee. He is also an active member of the Turnaround Management Association and Secured Finance Network. In 2019, he was the recipient of the ACG Emerging Leader Award. Mr. Murphy is also an active committee member of the Cape Cod YMCA.

About Hilco Valuation & Industrial Services

Hilco Valuation and Industrial Services specializes in appraising and assessing the market value of inventory, machinery and equipment, intellectual property, and full enterprises at the manufacturing, wholesale/distribution, and retail levels. The organization provides ASC 805, 350, and 820 valuations, and valuation dispute services. Customers may be lenders, private equity, hedge funds, lawyers, investment banks, governments, and general corporate entities that must establish the market value of business assets as collateral for financings, merger and acquisition transactions, or for accounting, reporting, compliance, and tax matters. Additionally, Hilco Valuation and Industrial Services offers industrial asset disposition services, selling the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies through on-site, online, and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. Hilco Valuation and Industrial employs over 200 professionals and serves the global marketplace from offices in key business centers throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

Hilco Valuation and Industrial Services is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates twenty specialized business units and employs 630 people around the world. For more information please visit: (www.hilcoglobal.com).

