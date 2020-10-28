Kyle Fouts Appointed Managing Broker for West USA Realty

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West USA Realty, Inc is proud to announce the addition of Kyle Fouts to its already stellar team of Brokers. Kyle was born in Montana and raised in Phoenix. He played baseball for Mesa Community College and Grand Canyon University where he persude a degree in business administration. After graduating he joined his family at Dan Schwartz Realty, three years later he received his Brokers license, and for the last fifteen years has been a Managing Broker in the Valley.

Having been a Managing Broker at Dan Schwartz Realty under his father Duane Fouts, and then the last twelve years at HomeSmart, Kyle has worked and learned from the best and brightest in the Arizona Real Estate Community. "We are honored to have Kyle apart of our Broker team, he will make a great addition to our West USA Realty Family. I look forward to not only having another Managing Broker to help our 3000 Realtors®, but also one who has spent his entire career dedicated to helping agents." – Clint Fouts, President & CEO

West USA Realty, Inc. is the 9th largest production brokerage in the Nation and the #1 privately-held brokerage in Arizona. Since 1986 West USA Realty, Inc. has been serving the Arizona Real Estate Industry having served over 1 million customers. Currently, West USA Realty has 3000 licensees and provides full-service real estate in the specialties of residential resale homes, luxury homes, new construction homes, commercial properties, land, business sales, and property management. The company is currently hiring real estate agents and provides a real estate tuition reimbursement program.

