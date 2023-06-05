Kyle Jones, Co-Founder of iCRYO, to Present at the IHA's 14th Annual Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy & Functional Medicine Conference in Hollywood, FL

Recovery & Wellness Expert to join Panel of Business Owners and Consultants to Share Insights on the Keys to a Successful Clinic

HOUSTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, announced today that Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation & Branding Officer, will join panelists to discuss, analyze, and compare industry marketing trends at the International Hyperbarics Association's (IHA) 14th annual Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy & Functional Medicine Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

Taking place on Wednesday, June 14th to Saturday, June 17th at the Diplomat Beach Resort, the educational conference welcomes health practitioners, medical professionals, health and wellness enthusiasts, clinic owners and more, addressing hyperbaric oxygen therapy and hot industry topics including women's health and wellness, PTSD & TBI, fertility, Lyme disease, autoimmunity, pediatric & adult treatment protocols, mitochondrial function, dentistry, and marketing strategies.

"We look forward to welcoming Kyle as a speaker at our annual conference, as he has certainly set the bar high when it comes to branding in the health and wellness space," said Shannon M Kenitz, CEO and President of the International Hyperbaric Association. "iCRYO's 'people first' mission is what the IHA community is all about. The future is unlimited for health and wellness, and iCRYO adding hyperbarics to their variety of top-quality services is going to change the lives of so many. This is certainly going to be one of the top partnerships that the IHA has formed."

Focusing on a series of health-related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery and overall wellness, iCRYO has helped 150,000+ people and has awarded over 300 franchises to business owners all across the U.S., with plans to expand globally in the next decade.

"Behind every successful brand is a powerful marketing strategy that educates the community about how your service can enhance their individual lifestyles," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation & Branding Officer of iCRYO.

"iCRYO is setting the standard for cryotherapy nationwide, and I look forward to sharing how we've grown so efficiently, and learning from other like-minded panelists."

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for all business owners. iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the quality of life for their team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

